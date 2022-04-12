Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Norfolk Tides (3-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-1)

Game 6 | Home Game 1 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Kyle Bradish (No record) vs LHP Matt Krook (1-0, 0.00)

BRADISH: 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 6 K, no decision in final start last season vs Durham 10/1/21(2-1 L)

KROOK: 5.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 7 K of shutout baseball in Opening Day win @ Syracuse 4/5 (5-0 W)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 9, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell in extra innings to the Syracuse Mets for their first loss of the season. After tying the game in the ninth on an Oswald Peraza single, the Mets took advantage of a miscue to win the game.

The offense started early for Syracuse. Travis Blankenhorn launched a solo home run to the right field deck for a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice fly in the second doubled up the lead for the Mets. RailRiders starter Luis Gil looked solid through 3.2 innings. He struck out five of the final six batters he faced.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense was quiet until the fourth. Tim Locastro drove home Miguel Andújar with a single. Greg Bird was driven home by the next batter Jose Peraza to tie the game. Syracuse starter Conner Grey allowed six hits across four innings but limited the damage to those two runs.

A passed ball in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Mets to regain the advantage. With one out in the ninth, Jose Peraza lifted a ball into shallow right field that was mishandled by Blankenhorn. The miscue allowed him to reach second base. Down to their final out in the game, Oswald Peraza fought off a tough pitch on his hands to find the right field grass, scoring Jose Peraza to tie the game at three. Syracuse walked off the ball game in the home half of the tenth. With two outs and Quinn Brodey as the ghost runner standing at third, a fly ball to left was mishandled by Ryan LaMarre as the Mets found their first victory of the young season by a 4-3 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders open their home schedule tonight with the Norfolk Tides. This is the first time since June, 20, 2019 that the Tides visit PNC Field. The RailRiders took five of six games in 2019 against Norfolk, sweeping the aforementioned series that June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre outscored the Tides 38-28 in 2019.

JUDY GARLAND SPECIAL - The RailRiders are playing their first home game of 2022. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 16-16 in their first home game of the season all-time. They have won four straight home openers, dating back to 2017. The RailRiders have outscored their opponents 143-135 in home openers all-time. Dating back to 1989, the RailRiders are 1-5 against Norfolk in home openers, with their only victor taking place on April 10, 1995.

HOME KROOKIN' - Matt Krook takes the ball in the series opener this evening. He was stellar on Opening Day in Syracuse, striking out seven batters across five innings of work. He allowed just one base runner to reach second base. Krook retired the final eight Mets batters he saw, seeing just three total base runners. Krook was originally a fourth round pick by the San Francisco Giants out of Oregon. He was a Rule 5 selection by the Yankees in 2020. This is his seventh season in Minor League Baseball.

iSPY FEAT. LIL BRADISH - Kyle Bradish will make his first start of the 2022 season tonight for Norfolk. The right-hander has never faced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 25 year-old is beginning his third season in Minor League Baseball after pitching for the Bowie Baysox and Norfolk Tides last season. He combined to toss 100.1 innings with a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 24 games (22 starts). Bradish was originally drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Los Angeles Angels out of New Mexico State but was traded in 2019 as a part of a package for RHP Dylan Bundy. In 2019, he was named a mid-season All-Star in the California League while with the Inland Empire 66ers (A+).

MAN, OH, MANNY - Manny Bañuelos is anticipated to pitch in relief today, making his Yankees organization debut. The right hander is returning to affiliated ball for the first time since 2019. At Spring Training this year, he was quoted saying, "it's very special to be back... I'm enjoying every day I come here to the ballpark. I have a lot of memories... I'm very grateful to the Yankees for giving me the opportunity to come back... I want to take advantage. I want to show I still have something." He signed with the Yankees on this 31st birthday after spending 2021 in the Korean Baseball Organization, the Mexican League and the Mexican Pacific Winter League (2021-2022). He last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, appearing in 16 games (eight starts).

VIVA LA 'RAZA - Oswald Peraza tallied four hits on Saturday night. He was the first RailRider to complete said feat since Thairo Estrada put up four hits on August 4, 2019 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The infielder has gone 5 for 18 so far this year with a home run, double and two RBI. Peraza is playing in his fifth year in the Yankees system. He had a brief eight game stint with the RailRiders in 2021. Baseball America ranks the 21 year-old as the number two prospect in the Yankees system and number 55 in all of Minor League Baseball.

BIRD IS THE WORD - Former RailRider Greg Bird (2015, 2017, 2018) signed a Minor League contract with the New York Yankees and was added to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster on Wednesday. In his first game (game one Friday) in the Yankees organization since 2019, Bird launched a first inning two-run home run. He finished 2 for 5. Bird spent eight seasons in the Yankees organization from 2012 to 2019. The infielder has played 186 career games across four seasons with the New York Yankees, while tallying a .211 average with 32 home runs. Bird spent one season in 2021 in the Colorado Rockies organization (where he is a native of). He batted .267 across 112 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes in the Pacific Coast League. He did not appear in the Majors in 2021.

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders-Mets finale on Sunday was postponed to June 8 (double-header) due to inclement weather... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three runs scored on Saturday was a season low, five games into the year... The RailRiders swept a double-header Friday for the first time since July 7, 2019 (vs Rochester)... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre set a season high in total runs (10), hits (12) and runs in a single inning (6) in game two on Friday... Greg Bird's first inning home run in game one Friday was his first in a RailRider's uniform since May 23, 2018... Ender Inciarte was the first RailRider this season to hit multiple home runs in one game on Friday...

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees were shut out last night by the Blue Jays 3-0. New York mustered just four hits, two of which came from Joey Gallo. Nestor Cortes takes the ball for the Yankees tonight, facing Yusei Kikuchi at 7:05 PM... Somerset took two of three over Reading this weekend. They host the Erie SeaWolves tonight at 6:35 for their home opener. RHP Jhony Brito takes the ball for the Patriots... Hudson Valley took the weekend series over Greenvile two games to one. They open a six-game set tonight on the road against the Rome Braves at 7:00 PM. RHP Blas Castano starts for the Renegades... Tampa also won their three-game series this weekend against Lakeland. They host the Dunedin Blue Jays tonight at 6:30 PM for the first of six... Every member of the Yankees system won their opening series...

