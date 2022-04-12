Jumbo Shrimp Topple Bulls 7-0 in Home Opener

DURHAM, NC - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Max Meyer set the tone early, throwing five perfect innings with eight strikeouts as the Durham Bulls fall in their home opener to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-0 on Tuesday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp got things going on a Peyton Burdick solo home run to get on the board first in the opening frame. Jacksonville kept rolling in the second inning as Lewin Diaz hit an RBI Single to score Joe Dunand and Brian Miller stretching the lead to 3-0. Next, Lorenzo Quintana hit an RBI double to score Burdick again for his second run of the game. JJ Bleday would then get in on the action and get an RBI single of his own, scoring Quintana to cap off the five run second inning to make it 6-0. In the seventh inning, Charles Leblanc kept things going for Jacksonville with an RBI double, scoring Bleday and stretching the lead to 7-0.

Diaz, Quintana and Leblanc all registered two hits to lead Jacksonville offensively to the win. Highlights for the Bulls included a home run saving catch by Cal Stevenson, and an acrobatic play from Isaac Paredes at third base.

Meyer threw five perfect innings with eight strikeouts on 53 pitches to earn the win. Zach Pop, Jake Fishman and Huascar Brazoban came out of the bull pen for relief, and picked up right where Meyer left off, giving up no runs, while allowing two hits in the final four innings pitched and six strikeouts. Durham RHP Adrian De Horta suffered the loss.

The Bulls will be back in action on Wednesday for game two of the six-game homestand against the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Bulls starting pitcher has not been announced, while the Jumbo Shrimp are scheduled to start LHP Braxton Garrett.

