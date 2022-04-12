Bats & 'Chasers Suspended, Set to Resume Wednesday at 5:05 p.m.
April 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Louisville Bats and Omaha Storm Chasers have been postponed by inclement weather in the series-opening game Tuesday night (April 12) at Werner Park. The teams will resume the contest at 5:05 ET Wednesday (April 15) with the Bats leading 3-1 in the top of the sixth.
Following the completion of the game, Louisville and Omaha will break for approximately 30 minutes before beginning their originally-scheduled nine-inning contest at Werner Park.
Omaha and Louisville were deadlocked in a pitchers' duel through five innings Tuesday with Bats right-hander Connor Overton tossing 4.0 shutout frames in relief of the Major League rehabbing Lucas Sims. His counterpart Austin Cox allowed just one run on an RBI single from Cristian Santana over 5.0 innings of action.
The Bats began to break through just before the game was suspended. Ronnie Dawson gave Louisville a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer and both Trey Amburgey and Miguel Hernandez followed with knocks to put runners on the corners with just one out.
Inclement weather ultimately forced the suspension of play with red-hot Lorenzo Cedrola at the plate.
Wednesday's regularly-scheduled game is expected to feature Louisville's RHP Randy Wynne (0-0, 1.80) against Omaha's RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, 3.00).
