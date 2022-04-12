Rally Falls Short, Sounds Drop Road Trip Opener

GWINNETT, Ga. - A frantic ninth inning rally by the Nashville Sounds fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The Sounds scored a pair of runs in the inning and had the tying run at third base but couldn't push across the equalizer.

Trailing 4-1 entering the top of the ninth, the first three batters reached safely to trim the deficit to 4-2. Corey Ray drew a walk, Pablo Reyes doubled to right-center and Brice Turang followed the Reyes double with a run-scoring single to left field to make it a 4-2 game.

Nashville drew even closer when Abraham Almonte lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that chased home Reyes to make it 4-3. With Turang at first base, Jon Singleton rifled a ball down the right field line for a long single, allowing Turang to get to third base.

With runners at the corners and one out, David Dahl popped out on the first pitch he saw, and Alex Jackson followed suit by grounding out to third on the first pitch he saw to end the game.

Caleb Boushley made his second start of the season and went 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk. The right-hander racked up four strikeouts and was saddled with the loss.

The Sounds collected 10 hits, drew five walks, and had plenty of opportunities throughout the night. They finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Singleton led the charge with three hits while Turang and Almonte each had two.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Right-hander Dylan File (0-0, 6.75) starts for Nashville. Gwinnett has not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang has hit safely in each of his last three games, including two multi-hit games. He's hitting .385 (5-for-14) during the brief three-game stretch.

Jon Singleton became the first Sounds player to record a 3-hit game in 2022.

Nashville is now 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts after Tyler White successfully swiped second base in the sixth inning.

Abraham Almonte recorded his first multi-hit game of the season (2-for-4, RBI).

Peter Strzelecki (1.1 innings) and Connor Sadzeck (1.0 inning) turned in scoreless outings. The duo has combined to throw 7.0 shutout innings in 2022.

