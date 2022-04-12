Bisons LHP Nick Allgeyer Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Buffalo Bisons LHP Nick Allgeyer has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the first week of the 2022 season.

The Bisons Opening Day starter, Nick Allgeyer made two starts for the Bisons in the season-opening homestand against Iowa and was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA. He earned the win on Opening Day on April 5 by allowing just one hit over six innings of work in the Bisons 3-2 win. He retired the first 13 batters he faced in the start and struck out six Cubs batters to only one walk allowed.

Allgeyer started for the Herd again on Sunday and struck out seven over five innings of work. The southpaw yielded just a run on two hits and a walk in the outing. While he didn't earn a decision in the game, the Bisons defeated Iowa, 2-1, to ensure a 4-2 series win to start the season.

For the week, Allgeyer allowed just three hits in 11 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Allgeyer, a 12th round selection of the Blue Jays in the 2018 draft, made 22 appearances for the Bisons in 2021 and was 5-5 with a 5.34 ERA. He made his Major League debut for Toronto on July 2, 2021 against Tampa Bay and pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The Bisons season continues on Tuesday night (6:05 p.m.) with the first of six games against the Rochester Red Wings from Frontier Field. The Herd returns to Sahlen Field for a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, April 19-24.

