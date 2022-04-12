Saints Lose Rain Shortened Home Opener 5-1 to Indianapolis in Five Innings

ST. PAUL, MN - As far as home openers go, this isn't the way the St. Paul Saints wanted to draw it up. They faced a formidable lineup in the Indianapolis Indians who scored in each of the first four innings and Mother Nature halted play after five full innings as the Saints lost 5-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,051. The loss drops the Saints to 5-2.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Oneil Cruz roped a triple down the right field line and scored on a single from Rodolfo Cruz.

In the second, the Indians tacked on two more. With one out Bligh Madris walked. With two outs, and Madris at second, Ji-Hwan Bae singled him home to make it 2-0. Bae stole second and scored on a single from Travis Swaggerty increasing their lead to 3-0.

The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Jake Cave led off with an infield single to short. Mark Contreras then singled to right, sending Cave to third. On the throw home, Contreras broke for second and got caught in a run down. The throw back to first was dropped by Mason Martin and Cave scampered home making it 3-1.

The Indians continued scoring runs adding one in the third and fourth. In the fourth Castro led off with a single and moved to second on a walk to Cannan Smith-Njigba. Cal Mitchell knocked home Castro to make it 4-1.

The Indians increased their lead to 5-1 in the fourth as Cruz doubled with one out and scored on a triple from Mason Martin.

The same two teams meet in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Indians RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, 2.25). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twins Cities area, and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

