Indy Rains on St. Paul's Tuesday Night Parade
April 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
Two Oneil Cruz extra-base hits, a triple off the bat of Mason Martin and Beau Sulser's first career complete game propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a series-opening win at the St. Paul Saints in five innings on Tuesday night, 5-1.
Sulser (W, 1-1) surrendered just one unearned run on four hits in his 5.0 innings to record a complete game in the rain-shortened contest. He surrendered no walks while striking out seven in the outing.
With one out in the top of the first inning, Cruz roped his first triple of the season down the right-field line and was brought in on an RBI single by Rodolfo Castro. The Indians (5-2) never looked back, scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings.
RBI singles by Ji-Hwan Bae and Travis Swaggerty with two outs in the second inning extended Indy's lead to 3-0 before St. Paul (5-2) could get on the board. Cal Mitchell drove in one run in the third, and Martin capped the scoring for the Indians with his RBI triple in the fourth inning to score Cruz from second base.
RHP Daniel Gossett (L, 0-1) surrendered four of the five Indians runs in 3.0 innings with just one strikeout.
Cruz and Castro each recorded multi-hit games and Ji-Hwan Bae extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games to begin the season. With the win, the Indians moved into a share of first place in the International League West Division after trailing St. Paul by one game prior to tonight's contest.
Indianapolis and St. Paul will face off again on Wednesday night at 7:37 PM ET. RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, 2.25) will take the mound vs. RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 0.00) as the Indians look for their fifth consecutive win.
