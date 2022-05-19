Pratto Notches First Multi-HR Game of the Season
May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (19-19) took down the St. Paul Saints (15-22) in a game that saw six combined home runs.
The Saints wasted little time, putting up a homer on just the second pitch of the game. The Storm Chasers responded with three of their own in the bottom of the frame. SS Iván Castillo hit a single in the leadoff position and moved over on a LF Nick Pratto walk. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 10th double of the season to score two Omaha runs. Pasquantino would score when 3B Clay Dungan hit a single and the Saints threw the ball away to give the Storm Chasers a 3-1 lead after one.
Omaha put up a few more in the second after blanking St. Paul in the top of the inning. DH Jimmy Govern hit a double with one away before Castillo hit a single that scored Govern on the Saints second error of the Game. Pratto came to the plate with one on and one out and hit his sixth long ball of the season to push the Omaha lead to 6-1.
Pratto came up to start the bottom of the fifth and proceeded hit his second homer of the game to give the Storm Chasers a 7-2 lead after five innings of play.
RHP Jackson Kowar (Win, 2-3) went 5.0 innings, giving up two earned runs (both homers) on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Dungan started the sixth with a walk and came around to score on a single from DH JaCoby Jones. Castillo hit his first home run of the season with two outs to give Omaha an eight-run lead through six.
The Storm Chasers started the bottom of the seventh with another shot over the fence, this time from Pasquantino.
The Storm Chasers to continue their series against the St. Paul Saints tomorrow with first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Werner Park. Coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. Make sure to stick around for Brian Poldberg's number retirement followed by Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee after the game.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
