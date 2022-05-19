Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: May 24th - May 29th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are back at home next week for a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals). The homestand features our first Bark in the Park Night, Education Day, the Duel of the Dishes, and three nights of fireworks as the Mets celebrate Memorial Day Weekend!

Tuesday, May 24th (6:05 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.) - The homestand starts off with the first Bark in the Park night of the season, presented by Aloft Hotel & Peaceful Pets. Bring your dog to the stadium and watch the Mets take on the Red Wings. Dog tickets are $5 and must be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office. Proceeds of dog ticket sales will be donated to participating rescue organizations. 16 local dog rescue groups and vendors will be on site for fans interested in adopting, volunteering or purchasing items for their furry friends. Laura Hand and Vanessa Richards will be on hand as celebrity judges for the tri-annual Mets Minster pet show. Dogs and families will also get to parade on the field before the game.

Plus, it's a Taco Tuesday, presented by The Score 1260, where fans can enjoy three tacos for $10. Beef, Chicken and Vegetarian options are all available.

Wednesday, May 25th (11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m.) - Our special morning start time is for our first Education Day of the year where the Syracuse Mets are excited to welcome CNY students and teachers to NBT Bank Stadium for a day of baseball, learning, and fun! Classrooms can also participate in Education Day virtually from their classrooms. This day is sold out for students and classes with limited seating for regular fans. For information on our second Education Day in September or to learn how to participate virtually, contact Katie Baldwin at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com.

Thursday, May 26th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - The Syracuse Salt Potatoes make their return on a Dollar Thursday in a Duel of the Dishes against the Rochester Plates, presented by SOS PLUS. The Dual of the Dishes is the annual contest between our local Salt Potatoes and the dreaded Rochester Plates. The teams play a best-of-three series for the coveted "Golden Fork", the largest trophy in professional sport.

Every Dollar Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 Hofmann hot dogs and Cooney's (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders. Dollar Thursday is also presented by media co-sponsor 95X.

Friday, May 27th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Help us Strike Out Stroke at the stadium on Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday. We're recognizing F.A.S.T (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) the signs of having a stroke and the urgency to act quickly on our Strike Out Stroke Night, presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Strike out Stroke T-shirt.

It's also a Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

After the game, all fans can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center and 93Q.

Saturday, May 28th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On Saturday, we are helping to spread awareness about ALS and the severe physical, emotional, and financial burdens it creates for people living with the disease and their families. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Strike Out ALS t-shirt, presented by Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast and the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter. The Syracuse Mets will also be wearing special ALS jerseys that will be auctioned off in an online jersey auction with the proceeds benefitting the local ALS Clinic at Upstate University Hospital.

After the game, fans can enjoy the first Saturday post-game firework show of the year for Memorial Day Weekend, presented by Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast and the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.

Sunday, May 29th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - We're celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with a special Sunday night baseball game and firework extravaganza at NBT Bank Stadium with our hometown brewer Anheuser-Busch! Come out to the ballpark for baseball and then a post-game firework spectacular, presented by Budweiser.

Sunday is also a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, & a kids ice cream.

Due to the post game fireworks, there will not be the traditional "running of the bases" after the games as we normally do on Sunday's without fireworks.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

