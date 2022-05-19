Bisons and Syracuse Split Doubleheader Thursday Afternoon

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets split a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Syracuse was able to defeat the Bisons 1-0 in extra innings in the opener, while the Herd topped the Mets 4-1 in the night cap.

Nick Allgeyer went the first 5.2 innings for the Bisons in his seventh start of the season. The left hander struck out six Syracuse batters, scattering five hits with a walk. His final strikeout of the game came against Travis Blankenhorn, the final batter he faced in the no decision.

The Bisons bullpen worked the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one unearned run. Julian Merryweather struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning, while Kyle Johnston allowed the lone run of the game in extra innings.

Cody Bohanek scored the first, and only, run after taking second base as the automatic baserunner in extra innings. Tzu-Wei Lin hit a one-out base hit to score Bohanek and give the Mets a 1-0 lead in the eighth.

Buffalo failed to score in their half of extra innings, despite having the game-tying run in scoring position. Eric Stamets replaced Nick Podkul as a pinch runner in the eighth and was stranded at third base thanks to three straight ground ball outs to end the game.

In the night cap, Jeremy Beasley continued the stellar starting work by the Herd pitching staff. He allowed just a solo home run to Johneshwy Fargas in the top of the third inning. Beasley struck out three in his second start of the season.

Cavan Biggio scored a pair of runs to help the Bisons efforts in game two. He walked in each of his first two plate appearances and eventually scored. The 27-year-old also added an RBI with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fourth inning that extended the lead to 3-1 against Syracuse.

Logan Warmoth added his 22nd RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth that ballooned to 4-1. The sacrifice to right field scored Nathan Lukes who led off the bottom of the frame with a double to left-center field.

