Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 vs. Lehigh Valley

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-17) vs. Rochester Red Wings (24-14)

Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP James Marvel (0-5, 11.12) vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.61)

MILD WINGS: The Red Wings scuffled in last night's 3-1 loss, picking up just five hits in the low-scoring contest...Logan Verrett pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three runs and ultimately earning the loss...Darick Hall was responsible for all three of the Pigs' runs, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the third...second basemen Lucius Fox put the pressure on Lehigh with a lead-off triple in the bottom of the 7th, and later scored the lone Wings run...Rochester will look to get back in the win column this morning against the IronPigs, sending Jefry Rodriguez to the mound for his eighth start of the season.

FOX ON THE RUN: Infielder Lucius Fox collected three hits, including a triple, in last night's loss, marking his second multi-hit performance of the year with the Wings, ...the switch-hitter has gone 6-for-11 in his last three games with three extra base hits (2 2B, 3B) after going hitless in his first four starts with Rochester...Fox has logged 23 three-hit performances in his career with the most recent coming September 29th, 2021...Fox also extended his on-base and hitting streak, extending it to seven & three games, respectively.

WAKEY, WAKEY: The Red Wings are playing their first morning-game since July 25th, 2019, in which they lost 9-7 at home versus Norfolk (BAL)...Rochester has a Triple-A best 13-5 record in day games this year, four more wins than the next best team in Triple-A...meanwhile Lehigh Valley is just 5-5 in day games this year.

OUR JEFRY: The Red Wings send RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the mound for his eighth start of the season, and his second against Lehigh Valley...like the Wings squad as a whole, Rodriguez struggled against the IronPigs in his first outing, pitching three hitless innings, while still allowing three earned runs on five walks and a hit batter...Rodriguez has since found his stride ranking second among Red Wings' starters in the month of May with a 2.84 ERA, thanks in part to his improved strike percentage (54% in April to 62% in May) and his ability to prevent hits, ranking first amongst starters in batting average against (.179, 17-for-95).

STILL TOP DAWG: The Wings dropped their second straight contest against Lehigh Valley, last night losing 3-1...the Wings still hold a Triple-A best record of 12-3 in the month of May...Rochester sits atop the International League at 24-13, leading the second place Buffalo Bisons by 2.5 games.

THIS IS NOT KOSHER: The first-place Wings hold a season record of 24-13 but struggle against the IronPigs, accumulating a 2-6 record against the Pennsylvania squad with nearly 40% of Rochester's losses coming at the hands of the Bacon Men...the IronPigs are the lone squad to give the Red Wings trouble, handing the Wings their only series loss thus far...since the franchise move from Ottawa to Allentown in 2008, the Wings have compiled a 106-129 record against the 'Pigs.

VERRETT THE THREAT: Logan Verrett made his sixth start of the season on Wednesday night, and his third appearance of the year against Lehigh Valley...the right-hander pitched 5.2 innings, his longest outing of the year, with all three earned runs coming from Darick Hall's top of the 3rd, three-run shot...had Verrett earned one more out in the outing, he would have registered the club's second quality start of the year, the first of which came on April 17 against Buffalo courtesy of Aaron Sanchez...the right-hander also set two season highs for Wings pitchers, facing 27 total batters and throwing 102 pitches.

HOW THE TURN TABLES...: Since the calendar turned to May, the Wings are shoving on the mound, going 12-3 with a 2.91 ERA, both tops in the International League...in the month of April the Red Wings had the eight best team ERA, posting a 4.50...during this 15-game run, the Wings have allowed the fewest runs in the International League (53) tied with the Brewers' top affiliate, Nashville...Rochester has allowed just eight home runs in May, leading the IL in that category as well.

BETTER ON THE BASES: INF Lucius Fox stole his third bag of the year in last night's game, marking the Red Wings' 44th stolen base of the year, tying the Wings for third in stolen bases in the International League...through 38 games in the 2021 season Rochester ranked last in stolen bases in the IL.

BALD SPOT: LHP Alberto Baldonado has had a strong season, ranking second in the Wings' bullpen with 19 strikeouts...the lefty had two strikeouts and gave up zero hits in 1.1 innings of relief yesterday against the IronPigs...excluding a six-run outing on April 24 at Lehigh Valley, Baldonado has posted a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings of work...including that appearance, his ERA rises to a 4.86 mark.

