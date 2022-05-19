May 20th Honda Fridaynightbash Is 'Tourist Night'

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's nothing better than a Buffalo summer night and we're getting one on Friday night! The forecast is brilliant and the Bisons will host the Syracuse Mets for a Honda fridaynightbash! with Fireworks (6:05 p.m.) that will include the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and a 'Tourist Night' theme.

The best ballpark tradition returns with a first-time theme of 'Tourist Night.' Don't forget your fanny pack and come dressed like a tourist to compete in special in-game contests. 'Flat Buster' will make an appearance (as well as 3D Buster, we'd imagine) and we'll also have Toronto Blue Jays Tickets to give away (multiple in-game giveaways) so that some of our fans can take a trip to Rogers Centre in Canada.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, we'll marking down the commemorative 'Blue Jays Buffalo Skyline T-Shirts' to just $20 each in the stadium gift shops to celebrate Toronto's visit to Buffalo in each of the past two seasons.

Of course, every fridaynightbash! includes the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. with $4 craft beers and food specials and postgame fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.