May 20th Honda Fridaynightbash Is 'Tourist Night'
May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
There's nothing better than a Buffalo summer night and we're getting one on Friday night! The forecast is brilliant and the Bisons will host the Syracuse Mets for a Honda fridaynightbash! with Fireworks (6:05 p.m.) that will include the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and a 'Tourist Night' theme.
The best ballpark tradition returns with a first-time theme of 'Tourist Night.' Don't forget your fanny pack and come dressed like a tourist to compete in special in-game contests. 'Flat Buster' will make an appearance (as well as 3D Buster, we'd imagine) and we'll also have Toronto Blue Jays Tickets to give away (multiple in-game giveaways) so that some of our fans can take a trip to Rogers Centre in Canada.
Speaking of the Blue Jays, we'll marking down the commemorative 'Blue Jays Buffalo Skyline T-Shirts' to just $20 each in the stadium gift shops to celebrate Toronto's visit to Buffalo in each of the past two seasons.
Of course, every fridaynightbash! includes the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. with $4 craft beers and food specials and postgame fireworks.
