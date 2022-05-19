Eighteen Indians Games to Air on WTTV.2 "The Dot"

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced a broadcast agreement with Nexstar Media Inc., with 18 home games from early June into late August scheduled to air on WTTV.2 The Dot. The first broadcast on The Dot is set for Tuesday, June 7, when the Indians open a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers.

"We are excited to further showcase Indianapolis Indians baseball and the Victory Field experience with our new partnership with The Dot," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager.

"Indians baseball takes center stage every summer in the Circle City, and giving fans another avenue to enjoy our games from home is a priority."

The Dot, also known as ETTV, is a digital channel available free and without a cable subscription, so long as the viewer is using a digital antenna. The Dot may be found on one of two channels - 4.2 or 29.2 - depending on where the viewer lives.

"The Indians games are a great addition to our successful lineup on The Dot, and we're excited to add live, local sports to our schedule," said FOX59 and CBS4 Vice President and General Manager Dominic Mancuso. "The station has proven itself with hit shows like the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, which are both showing ratings success and will be great lead-in programming for the Indians matchups.

We are proud to support local sports and to give Central Indiana a great platform to watch their home team in action.

Telecast coverage for every game on The Dot begins five minutes before first pitch. The full list of Indians games airing on The Dot is below:

Indians Broadcast Schedule on The Dot (18 games)

Tuesday, June 7-Thursday, June 9 vs. Columbus

Saturday, June 11 vs. Columbus

Tuesday, June 21-Wednesday, June 22 vs. Memphis

Monday, July 4 vs. Iowa

Wednesday, July 6 vs. Iowa

Saturday, July 9 vs. Iowa

Saturday, July 23 vs. St. Paul

Tuesday, Aug. 2 vs. Louisville

Saturday, Aug. 6 vs. Louisville

Tuesday, Aug. 16-Wednesday, Aug. 17 vs. Iowa

Friday, Aug. 19 vs. Iowa

Tuesday, Aug. 23 vs. Rochester

Friday, Aug. 26-Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Rochester

Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling Landing ($30) and Elements Financial Club ($85) single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.