Clemens Goes 6-8 in Double Header at Indianapolis

GAME ONE RECAP: After a rain out from yesterday, the Toledo Mud Hens played two seven-inning games in Indianapolis, today. The Mud Hens looked to get back in the win column. Trailing by one game due to the loss in the series opener, RHP Matt Manning began another rehab assignment, seeking to lead the Mud Hens to victory in game one.

The Mud Hens wasted no time to begin the first game, as SS Zack Short reached first, by a throwing error. Then after Short would steal second base, 2B Jamie Westbrook walked. The dangerous, 1B Kody Clemens would then hit a line drive to single, scoring Short. The Mud Hens jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, to begin the ballgame.

Heading into the third inning, The Mud Hens would tally another run. SS Zack Short would hit a single to left field, stole second again, leading 1B Kody Clemens to hit his eighth double of the season. The double to right scored Short, as Clemens now had his second RBI of the game. The Mud Hens now had a 2-0 lead, heading into the bottom of the third.

RHP Matt Manning would last until the third inning, ending his rehab assignment. Manning finished the day, going 2.0 innings pitched, allowing two hits, no runs, three walks, and obtaining two strikeouts. Manning's performance led to the Toledo bullpen with a big test, hoping to hold a two-run lead. However, the Toledo defense was also there to help. After Manning put the first two men on base to begin the third, RHP Luis Castillo came in to replace Manning. He tallied a fly out, which moved the runner to third. Then with runners at the corners and one away, the next batter would ground into 4-6-3 double play, as the Mud Hens escaped the inning, allowing no runs.

The score remained 2-0, as the game headed into the bottom of the fifth. With RHP Logan Shore pitching for the Hens, Shore put the first two Indy batters on base. However, the Toledo defense would back him up with another double play. After a 1-4-3 double putout, Shore retired the next batter, as Toledo escaped another inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Mud Hens snagged their third run of the ballgame. 1B Kody Clemens hit an inside-the-park home run, to give the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead. This was the first inside-the-park homer for the Hens, this year. 1B Kody Clemens now has eight total home runs on the year, while driving in a total of 25 runs. The Indians answered back with a run in the bottom of the sixth, as the Hens now lead 3-1, heading into the final inning.

C Dustin Garneau began the final inning by an Indy throwing error, advancing him to second. LF Dane Myers would then get his second double with the Mud Hens, scoring C Brady Policelli (who pinch ran for Garneau). The Indians would answer with another run, however their run came too short, as the Mud Hens took game one, with a score of 4-2. RHP Luis Castillo was credited with his second win of the season (2-0), as RHP Derek Law obtained his sixth save of the year.

NOTABLE STATS:

SS Zack Short: 1-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB

1B Kody Clemens: 3-4, R, 3 RBI, HR, 2B

LF Dane Myers: 3-3, RBI, 2B

GAME TWO RECAP: After taking game one of today's double header, the Toledo Mud Hens looked to sweep the Indianapolis Indians for the day. A win would also give the Hens a 2-1 lead over the Indians in the current series. The Major League Baseball veteran, RHP Drew Hutchison took the mound for Toledo, seeking his first MiLB victory of the season.

Similar to the first game, the Mud Hens jumped out in front early. In the top of the first, SS Zack Short led off with a walk. 2B Jamie Westbrook would then single to center, moving Short to third. Then, 1B Kody Clemens would hit his second double of the afternoon, scoring Short. Later in the inning, LF Dane Myers reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Westbrook. The RBI groundball gave the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead to begin the second ballgame. However, the Indians answered back with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first. The home run tied the game at two apiece.

The Indianapolis Indians would tally two more runs in the bottom of the third, by an RBI groundball and a Toledo error. With Toledo trailing 4-2, the Mud Hens stayed quiet on offense, until the fifth inning. CF Dylan Rosa would hit his first homer of the year to left center field, cutting the deficit to just one run. Following the home run, SS Zack Short hit his thirteenth double of the season. The next batter, 2B Jamie Westbrook singled, moving short to third. This brought the dangerous Toledo batter, 1B Kody Clemens to the plate. Clemens would single to left, scoring Short. This tied the game at four. The RBI hit put Clemens at 6-7, with five total RBIs on the afternoon.

With the game tied, the Indy batters hammered the Toledo bullpen, scoring four runs in the sixth. This led the Indians to take game two, with a score of 8-4. 1B Kody Clemens finished the afternoon, going 6-8, with two doubles, a home run, a run scored, and five total RBIs.

NOTABLE BATTERS:

SS Zack Short: 1-3, 2B, 2R, BB, 2K

2B Jamie Westbrook: 2-3, R, BB

1B Kody Clemens: 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, K

CF Dylan Rosa: 1-3, R, RBI, HR, 2K

NEXT UP: The Toledo Mud Hens will look to even the series tomorrow, in Indianapolis. The Mud Hens will take on the Indians at 7:05pm ET.

