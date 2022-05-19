Knights Roll Past Tides 9-6 on Thursday
May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Left fielder Mark Payton and second baseman Yolbert Sánchez both hit home runs to lead the Charlotte Knights past the Norfolk Tides by a score of 9-6 on Thursday night from Truist Field. The win was Charlotte's first of the six-game series.
Payton led the way offensively for Charlotte with an impressive three-hit night. The Charlotte outfielder went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. He launched his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the second inning of Thursday's game.
Sánchez launched his first career Triple-A home run, a two-run blast in the eighth inning of Thursday's game. The 25-year-old Cuban second baseman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run and three RBIs.
RHP Will Carter (2-1, 3.77) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. He fanned two batters over a scoreless sixth inning. RHP Rafael Dolis made his Charlotte debut and tossed a scoreless seventh inning. LHP Zack Muckenhirn recorded the final three outs on Thursday to earn his first save of the season.
The Knights will continue the series on Friday night against the Tides with first pitch from Truist Field at 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
