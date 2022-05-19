Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-18) 9 vs Rochester Red Wings (25-14) 10

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: LHV 9 , ROC 10

WP: RHP Jordan Weems (2-1)

LP: LHP Damon Jones (0-1)

SV: -

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 15 3

Rochester 4 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 10 14 1

Game Information:

First Pitch: 12:11 (1hr, 6 min delay)

Temperature: 55°F

Time of Game: 2:54

Attendance: 6,386

Home Runs:

LHV - Matt Vierling (1) solo home run off RHP Jefry Rodriguez in the 1st (count: 2-1) to left field

ROC - Joey Meneses (7) solo home run off off LHP Jakob Hernandez in the 4th (count: 0-2) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP James Marvel (0-5, 11.12) 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 18 BF, 67-43 (P:S), left up 7-6â

RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.61) 2.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 SO, 18 BF, 63-41 (P:S), left down 7-6

RED WINGS NOTES

WALK-IT-OFF: The Red Wings get back into the win column today with a walk-off hit from Taylor Gushue...coming into today's game the Wings had lost two-straight and 6-out-of-8 this year against Lehigh Valley...the win improves Rochester to 25-14 on the year and gives them a 3.5 game lead in the IL East.

GUSHING OVER GUSHUE: In Gushue's fifth game with the Wings this season, the first time DH went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored...improving on his first four starts this season where he posted a .100 AVG (1-for-10) across those initial starts.

SWIPER NO SWIPING: Andrew Stevenson earned his 14th stolen base on the season, good for second in the International League...Wings runners have only been caught stealing six times this season, compared to the 2021 squad that got caught nine times in the same amount of games last season.

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: In today's contest, the IronPigs jumped on the board first, forcing Rochester to respond from behind...11 of the Wings' 14 hits came while being down on the scoreboard, with eight of their ten runs being earned in the same fashion...Rochester has the highest batting average in all of Triple-A (.287, 150-for-522 ) and lead the International League in total hits while being down in runs coming into today's game.

BACK ON TRACK: Coming into tonight's game, the Wings had lost two straight games with Luis Garcia going 0-for-his-last-14, uncharacteristic of the young slugger who leads the club in batting average (.333, 46-for-148) among qualified players...the Wings ended both of those cold stints on Wednesday afternoon with a 10-9 win over Lehigh Valley with Garcia also ending his hitless streak, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

MENESES'S PIG ROAST: In the last series against Lehigh Valley, Meneses mashed against his former club, leading the Wings in batting average (.440, 11-for-25), home runs (2) and RBI (8)...in the first two games of the series, Meneses had just one hit, going 1-for-8 against the Pigs...today, Meneses led the team in hits (4-for-4) with BB, 2 RBI and a home run.

IRONPIGS NOTES

PIGS KEEP PRODUCING: The IronPigs' offense continued to hit this afternoon, earning their 11th game this season with 10 or more knocks...four IronPigs had a multi-hit game in today's contest, including Dalton Guthrie who went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI...Guthrie was batting just .088 in the month of May, prior to Wednesday afternoon's game.

HALL OVER THE WALL: Darick Hall homered for the second time this series and the sixth time this season, tying the game in the bottom of the 9th inning...the IronPigs slugger now has 14 home runs on the year, good for second place in the International League.

ââNEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

ââFriday, May 20th

First Pitch 7:05 pm

---------------------------------------------------------â

RHP Michael Mariot (2-0, 4.01) vs. RHP Sterling Sharp (1-0, 4.05)

