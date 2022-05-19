Díaz, Stewart Lead Jacksonville to 6-3 Win

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lewin Díaz homered and drove in three, rallying the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-3 win over the Durham Bulls Thursday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (21-18) blasted past the Durham Bulls (18-21). Demetrius Sims singled off Durham pitcher Dusten Knight (L, 0-1) and advanced to third on two wild pitches. JJ Bleday walked, and a single by Peyton Burdick scored Sims to tie the game at two. Bleday advanced to second and both runners scored on a single by Díaz, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth Durham got one back. Jim Haley walked and advanced to third on a throwing error, allowing Tristan Gray to reach first. With runners at the corners, a Cal Stevenson RBI groundout scored Haley to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Jacksonville added one insurance run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Joe Dunand (2) launched his second home run of the season to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 5-3.

Will Stewart dazzled in his Triple-A debut, tossing four innings with eight strikeouts. Jimmy Yacabonis (4-2, 3.18) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Robert Garcia wrapped up the game, spinning 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts en route to his third save of the season.

Jacksonville plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Burdick started with a single and scored on a double by Jerar Encarnacion to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 6-3.

Durham took the early lead for the third time this series with a run in the top of the first. Miles Mastrobuoni singled and advanced to second on an error. Josh Lowe followed with a single to load the bases and Luke Raley reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Mastrobuoni from third to put the Bulls ahead 1-0.

The Bulls extended their lead in the top of the second. Haley led off with a single and Gray followed with a base hit, pushing Haley to third. With runners at the corners, Stevenson grounded out but Haley scored to give Durham a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville got a run back in the bottom of the second. Díaz led off with a solo home run to make it a one-run game, 2-1.

Jacksonville continues their series with Durham at 7:05 p.m. on Friday with Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.27) starting for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, ESPN690.com, and MiLB.tv.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on a Red Shirt Friday. Jumbo Shrimp players will be wearing red to support the military, and fans who wear red can save $1 off their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to charity. Plus, the Craft Cave near the Third Base Gate will be offering $2 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers as part of Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite. The Jumbo Shrimp and River Point Behavioral Health are hoping to end the stigma on Mental Health Awareness Night to raise awareness around the importance of mental health. To top things off, fans can stick around after the game for a special postgame fireworks display.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.