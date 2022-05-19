Bouknight to Throw out First Pitch Tonight

May 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight, the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, will throw out tonight's ceremonial first pitch.

The Knights will host the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) tonight with first pitch on tap for 7:04 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. at Truist Field. Tickets for this game are available in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, by phone at 704-274-8282 or online.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.