Pratto Blasts First Career Triple-A Homer to Help Chasers Snap Slide

PAPILLION, Neb. - First baseman Nick Pratto hit his first Triple-A home run and right-hander Jackson Kowar struck out eight batters in 6.0 strong innings to help the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the St. Paul Saints, 5-3, at Werner Park on Friday, snapping a season-long four-game losing streak.

Kowar (Win, 7-2) retired the first 11 batters of the game, ultimately allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight, walking none, and tying a season-best with 6.0 innings.

Omaha (41-27) gave Kowar the lead with a run in the bottom of the first against St. Paul (36-33) left-hander Charlie Barnes (Loss, 5-3), when second baseman Lucius Fox brought in a run with a bases-loaded, infield single down the third base line.

The Chasers extended their lead in the bottom of the third. After shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. singled to lead off the inning, Pratto blasted a two-run homer over the centerfield fence for his first Triple-A home run to give Omaha a 3-0 advantage.

Witt Jr. finished the game 3-for-5 to collect his fourth multi-hit game in a row. He is 10-for-22 (.455) with one double and one home run in his first four Triple-A games. Pratto went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk, and is 4-for-15 (.267) with a double, a home run, and four walks.

Kowar allowed his first hit with two outs in the fourth and yielded his lone runs in the fifth, when Keon Broxton smacked a two-run homer to right-center. Kowar recorded his sixth start with at least 5.0 innings-pitched and at least eight strikeouts, retiring the final five batters he faced after allowing the home run.

Omaha added a pair in the eighth. After right-fielder Kyle Isbel led off with a double, Fox reached on a sacrifice bunt and an error that allowed Isbel to reach third. Next, catcher Sebastian Rivero bounced an automatic double over the right-field fence to bring in Isbel and put runners on second and third. Left-fielder Anderson Miller capped the scoring with an RBI single past the drawn in infield.

Isbel went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two walks to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games.

Right-hander Jace Vines (Save, 1) allowed a run on two walks, an infield single, and a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, but stranded the potential tying runs on base to earn his first career Triple-A save and end the game.

The Storm Chasers continue their series with the St. Paul Saints on Saturday at Werner Park, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (1-3, 6.04) faces St. Paul left-hander Andrew Albers (4-3, 4.70). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

