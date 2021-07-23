Indianapolis Native Dillon Peters Joins Indians Roster

July 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians announced today that left-handed pitcher and Indianapolis native, Dylan Peters, has been activated on their roster. He was traded from Los Angeles (AL) to Pittsburgh on July 19 in exchange for cash and was optioned to Indy.

Peters, 28, is a 2011 graduate of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He was a standout prep in the Indianapolis area, registering a 29-2 record, sub-1.00 ERA (205.1ip) and 344 strikeouts during his first three high school seasons. He was the starting pitcher for Cathedral in both the 2010 and 2011 Indiana High School Athletic Association 4A Baseball State Finals at Victory Field.

His accolades from his first three years (2008-10) at Cathedral are as follows:

- Two-time Indiana All-State pitcher (2009-10)

- Two-time Indiana Super Team First Team (2009-10)

- Two-time Indianapolis Player of the Year (2009-10)

- Three-time First Team All-Indianapolis pitcher (2008-10)

- Indiana Super Team Player of the Year (2010)

He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 20th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Cathedral but did not sign. He was then drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2014 out of the University of Texas. The southpaw starter made his major league debut in 2017 with the Marlins. He was traded from Miami to Los Angeles (AL) in November 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.