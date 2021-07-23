Thompson Shines, Redbirds Win 13th Straight
July 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Memphis Redbirds continued their magical ride with a 4-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday night, extending a franchise record winning streak to 13 games.
The game was a pitcher's duel early between former first round picks Zack Thompson and Hunter Greene. Each starter retired the first nine batters he faced.
The 'Birds got to Greene in the fourth inning when Lane Thomas and Nolan Gorman singled to start the frame. Juan Yepez followed with a moonshot home run over the left field fence to give Memphis (34-36) a 3-0 lead. It was the second long ball in as many nights for Yepez and his eighth of the season with the Redbirds.
Thompson kept the Louisville (27-42) bats at bay over the rest of his start. The 23-year-old tossed six scoreless innings and struck out five. He was followed by Grant Black who pitched two spotless innings out of the bullpen.
Dennis Ortega gave the Redbirds an insurance run in the ninth inning with an RBI double that scored Kramer Robertson. Kodi Whitley finished off the victory, recording the final three outs.
The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998.
Next Game
Saturday, July 24 at Louisville (6:00 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: TBD
- Bats Probable Starter: RHP Michael Mariot
Watch: MiLB.tv
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
