Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-34) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-29)

July 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #68 / Home #34: Indianapolis Indians (33-34) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-29)

PROBABLES: LHP Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Pedro Payano (1-3, 5.87)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDYTV 23

LAST NIGHT: The Indians were shut out through 8.2 innings in a 7-2 loss to Toledo last night. Toledo took an early 1-0 lead with three consecutive two-out singles in the first inning and tacked on with Kody Clemens' first home run of the night in the sixth. After extending the lead to four runs in the eighth inning with the bases loaded on two walks and a hit batter, the Mud Hens continued their offensive dominance in the ninth with back-to-back home runs off the bats of Renato Nunez and Clemens, their second pairing in as many days. Facing a 7-0 deficit and one out away from being shut out, Hunter Owen broke up the bid with a two-run homer down the left-field line. Former Indians hurler Drew Hutchison earned the win for the Mud Hens after tossing seven three-hit innings with eight strikeouts.

BACK FROM THE 'PEN: Despite taking the loss, Cody Ponce registered his second quality start of the season last night vs. Toledo. It was his first start since June 23 at Louisville and followed two consecutive relief appearances. After allowing the first-inning run, Ponce stranded runners on base in each of the next three frames. A three-up, three-down fifth inning was then followed by Kody Clemens' solo home run in the sixth inning, Ponce's last run surrendered. He allowed six hits and recorded six strikeouts in as many innings. It was the Indians first quality start since July 10 at Columbus (Beau Sulser) and Ponce's first since June 17 vs. Memphis. In that outing, also on a Thursday at Victory Field, he tossed a season-high seven one-run innings and fanned nine batters.

POWER TO LEFT: Hunter Owen hit his second home run to break up a shutout in as many days last night in the loss to Toledo. Down to the team's last out, he sent a long fly ball out to left field to tack a pair of Indians runs on the board. On Wednesday, he hit a long ball out to the deepest part of the ballpark in the seventh inning to plate the first of five Indians runs. With the pair of home runs in the past two days, Owen's total for the month of July is up to just three after hitting five in June. However, that power has been traded in for average, and in the past 18 games he has hit .302 (19-for-63) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to level the series vs. their former International League West Division rivals tonight at Victory Field. In the season series vs. Toledo, they currently hold a 6-3 advantage with nine games to play (six on the road). LHP Steven Brault will take the hill for Indianapolis tonight in his second rehab start with the club since being transferred from Low-A Bradenton on July 17. For the Mud Hens, RHP Pedro Payano will make his second appearance against the Indians this season, the first coming out of the bullpen on May 16 (2.0ip, 1bb, 4k).

SQUID BRAULT: Steven Brault will continue his rehab assignment with Indianapolis tonight after having it transferred to the Circle City on July 17. In his first outing that night vs. Omaha, he allowed two hits (one home run) in three innings. His rehab assignment began on July 11 with Low-A Bradenton and he allowed just three baserunners - two on walks - with three strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings during the start. That was Brault's only official appearance of the season after beginning the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. In 2020, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh and went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA (16er/42.2ip) and 38 strikeouts.

YOU'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: In 21 career appearances (17 starts) at The Vic, he is 5-8 with a 1.94 ERA (20er/92.2ip), 1.06 WHIP, .199 average and 87 strikeouts. During his 2017 International League Most Valuable Pitcher campaign he compiled a 0.84 ERA (6er/64.0ip) at Victory Field, the best by an Indians pitcher (min: 50.0ip) dating back to 2005. His overall 1.94 ERA that year led the IL, making him the third Indians pitcher in franchise history (1902-present) to lead his respective league in ERA with a sub-2.00 mark, joining Paul Carter (1916, 1.65) and James Wallace (1945, 1.83).

WELCOME HOME: Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School graduate (2011) Dillon Peters was activated on the Indians roster today after being traded from Los Angeles (AL) to Pittsburgh and optioned on July 19. He was a standout prep in the Indianapolis area, registering a 29-2 record, sub-1.00 ERA (205.1ip) and 344 strikeouts during his first three high school seasons. He was the starting pitcher for Cathedral in both the 2010 and 2011 Indiana High School Athletic Association 4A Baseball State Finals at Victory Field.

INDY VS. 500: The series vs. Toledo marks the second of three consecutive for the Indians vs. opponents currently with a .500-plus record. Against teams with a winning record this season, the Indians are 9-15. Their last two matchups against winning teams have come at Nashville (June 8-13) and vs. Omaha (last week); in those 12 games, Indianapolis is 6-6.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.