Norfolk Falls to Gwinnett After Allowing Four Home Runs

The Norfolk Tides lost, 6-1, at the Gwinnett Stripers Thursday night after hitting four home runs. It was the second time the Tides allowed four home runs in their last four games.

Gwinnett would score in each of the first three inning. Drew Waters hit the first Gwinnett homer with a solo shot in the first. Three runs would score in the second inning when Waters grounded into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to score Travis Demeritte. Cristian Pache would hit a two-run single later in the inning to score Sean Kazmar Jr. and Waters. In the third, Kazmar Jr. scored Demeritte on a single to make 5-0, Gwinnett, after three innings.

William Contreras hit the second home run of the game for Gwinnett in the bottom of the fifth. It was his second home run of the series and his fifth on the season. The Stripers went up, 6-0.

The Tides scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Robert Neustrom hit a double, he scored on an RBI single by Mason McCoy. Norfolk trailed, 6-1, after the seventh inning.

The Stripers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with their final two home runs. Kamzar Jr. launched his seventh home run of the season and Yolmer Sanchez followed with his second home run of the season, putting away the Tides, 8-1.

Game four of the series starts tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. On the hill for the Tides, Mickey Jannis (0-3, 3.89) while Jose Rodriguez (0-2, 8.37) will throw for Gwinnett.

