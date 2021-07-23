Greene Reaches 100K, 'Birds Handle Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Top prospect Hunter Greene struck out nine for the second consecutive start and Jose Barrero extended his hitting streak to nine straight games, but the Memphis Redbirds' pitching continued its dominance this series to drop the Louisville Bats 4-1 Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Greene was downright dominant in four of his five innings, striking out the side in the first on three sliders while retiring each of his first nine batters faced. He ran into trouble with back-to-back singles from Lane Thomas and Nolan Gorman to open the second frame. Juan Yepez then brought everyone home with a three-run blast over the left-field fence.

Greene finished with nine strikeouts and three runs over 5.0 innings of work. In his first season since undergoing "Tommy John" surgery, the flamethrower has now set single-season career-high marks in both innings (73.1) and strikeouts (103) over his 14 starts with Double-A Chattanooga (seven starts) and Triple-A Louisville (seven starts).

Memphis starter Zack Thompson worked 4.2 perfect innings until Michael De Leon broke the streak with a single to left. After Thompson finished his 6.0 scoreless frames, Grant Black (2.0ip) and Kodi Whitley (1.0ip) took over to nearly combine on a shutout. De Leon ultimately snapped the scoreless streak with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth for Louisville's lone run.

Barrero singled in the sixth inning to push his hitting streak to nine games. The streak is tied for his second-longest of the 2021 season and trails his 12-game hitting streak with Double-A Chattanooga.

The Bats and 'Birds continue their series Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Michael Mariot (2-2, 2.61) gets the ball for Louisville having authored quality starts in each of his last two outings.

