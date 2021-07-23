July 23 Game Notes: Iowa at Columbus

IOWA CUBS (27-39) @ COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (30-37)

Friday - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

LHP Justin Steele (0-0, 1.35) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-2, 6.10)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Columbus will meet for game four of their six-game set tonight, with Iowa trailing by a game. The I-Cubs will look to even the series again tonight as they send out lefty Justin Steele for his third start of the season. Steele's been locked in when pitching out of the rotation so far, allowing just one hit and four walks in 6.2 total innings. He'll face off with Columbus for the first time tonight, matched up with righty Heath Fillmyer. Fillmyer has pitched to a 1-2 record and a 6.10 ERA (21ER/31.0IP) for the Clippers this year since joining the Cleveland organization at the end of May. His one win on the season came out of the bullpen against Iowa on June 8, when he pitched two perfect innings.

I-CUBS KILLERS: Nolan Jones and Trenton Brooks have destroyed Iowa pitching this year, combining for seven doubles, eight home runs and 17 runs batted in. Jones has hit four solo homers, one in each of his last four games against the I-Cubs dating back to the series finale at Principal Park on June 13. His four straight games with a home run mark the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run an opposing player has achieved against Iowa this year. If Jones homers tonight, he would have the longest streak of home runs in consecutive games against Iowa since Dallas McPherson, who hit six against the I-Cubs as a member of the Albuquerque Isotopes in 2008. Brooks was responsible for the ninth inning walk-off home run in yesterday's game, his fourth home run and 10th run driven in against the I-Cubs this year. Through three games this series, the Clippers have totaled 11 home runs after hitting five in game one and three in each of the last two games. In all, 53% (44-of-83) of Columbus' hits against Iowa this year have been extra-base hits. Despite playing the I-Cubs just nine times this year, or 13% (9-of-67) of their completed games, they have hit 19% (24-of-129) of their doubles and 23% (20-of-88) of their home runs on the season against Iowa.

A NEW ROLE: Matt Swarmer was tonight's probable starter for the I-Cubs, but instead, pitched in relief of Joe Biagini yesterday. He threw three innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. The one run came on a solo home run from Owen Miller. The relief appearance was the first of the season for Swarmer, his first since September 1, 2019, a year in which he started 25 of his 27 games for Iowa. He also started all 24 of his games in 2018 with Myrtle Beach and Tennessee, starting 81% (78-of-96) of the minor league games he has pitched in his career. The home run hit by Miller yesterday was the first home run Swarmer has given up in his previous 13.2 innings, after allowing nine through his first five games. For the third time this year, the righty didn't walk a single batter yesterday, and for the first time all year he didn't strike anybody out. With just the one run allowed, Swarmer lowered his ERA with Iowa to 7.41 (28ER/34.0IP).

KNIGHT TIME: Caleb Knight played a big part in yesterday's game for the I-Cubs, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. The performance included a lot of firsts for Knight, who made his Triple-A debut with the I-Cubs on July 2. Knight was the starting catcher for Iowa for the first time in yesterday's game after filling in as a pinch hitter and a DH during his first few appearances with the I-Cubs. His two walks were his first at Triple-A, and his double marked the first extra-base hit he's notched at the level, too. On top of hitting the personal milestones, Knight's performance boosted the I-Cubs as a team. The run he scored after his fifth-inning double tied the game at two, and his first Triple-A RBI, which came in the ninth inning, drove in Nick Martini and tied the game again at three. Knight is now 3-for-6 in five games with Iowa this season.

WELCOME BACK: Infielder Sergio Alcántara rejoined the Iowa roster today after spending almost two months up with Chicago. Alcantara was called up on May 30 and appeared in 39 games for the Cubs during his stay, hitting .171 (14-for-82) with three doubles, three triples, and two home runs. He last suited up for Iowa on May 28. At the time of his call-up, Alcantara was hitting a team-best .328 for the I-Cubs (min. 20 at-bats). He was second on the team in hits with 20 and led the team by a wide margin in walks, with 18. That helped him to a team-best .481 on-base percentage and a .940 OPS, which also led the team (min. 20 at-bats). Alcantara also hit two home runs and stole three bases in his first 20 games with Iowa.

LEEPING INTO THE LOSS COLUMN: Just one appearance after collecting his first Triple-A save, Ben Leeper was tagged for his first Triple-A loss yesterday after surrendering a walk-off home run to Trenton Brooks in the ninth inning. Leeper began his Iowa tenure with a 13.1-inning hitless streak spanning 11 games over more than a month. He allowed just one run and five walks during that span and struck out 22 batters. Leeper broke the streak on Saturday, when he allowed a home run while facing Toledo. After yesterday's game, he has now allowed a hit in back-to-back games, both solo home runs. Despite the long balls, Leeper still holds an ERA of 1.84 (3ER/14.2IP) and a WHIP of 0.61, which is best on the active roster.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Columbus took the 2-1 series lead with a walk-off home run in yesterday's game to beat Iowa 4-3. It was just the second game of the season series between the two teams that Columbus has scored under six runs, and their first victory when doing so. The Clippers now lead the series seven games to two after taking five of six from Iowa at Principal Park. Despite out-scoring Columbus 22-18 this series, the I-Cubs trail the season series by seven, being outscored 58-51.

THAT'S MORE LIKE IT: Entering the ninth inning on Wednesday, Trent Giambrone was 0-for-20 with two runs batted in, two walks and eight strikeouts over his last eight games. In the ninth inning, the utility man hit a single to right-center field, trying to start a rally for Iowa. He didn't end up scoring to extend the game for Iowa, but the single got it going for Giambrone, who continued to hit in yesterday's game against the Clippers. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored yesterday, registering his third two-hit game of the season, and first since July 6 against St. Paul. After having a stretch where he went 0-for-20, the Metairie, Louisiana native has recorded three hits in his last five at-bats.

SHORT HOPS: Abiatal Avelino hit his third triple of the season for Iowa yesterday, leading the team in that category. One player has two triples and four players have one triple with the I-Cubs this season...As a team, Iowa has struck out 13 times in each of the last two games against Columbus.

