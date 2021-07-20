Pozo's big day sinks River Cats in Robinson's final game

West Sacramento, Calif. - On an emotional day at Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento River Cats (27-38) fell to the Round Rock Express (33-33). The game was part of a larger moment as Drew Robinson's comeback story entered a new chapter. The outfielder from Las Vegas, Nev. competed in his final professional baseball game after announcing his retirement from baseball on Friday.

Robinson batted .115 with three doubles and three home runs in 111 plate appearances during his remarkable return to the diamond, including a two-bagger and a homer in front of his family and friends in Las Vegas on May 11. Robinson stepped to the plate in the first inning of Tuesday's matinee to a standing ovation from the crowd of roughly 3,000 at Sutter Health Park as players from both dugouts stepped out to applaud.

Robinson's final opponent turned out to be a special one as the Express served as his squad for the better part five seasons, totaling 259 games from 2014 to 2018. On Tuesday, the Express handed a fifth defeat in the last six games to the River Cats on the back of catcher Yohel Pozo, whose two home runs accounted for half of the club's runs.

The River Cats will head to Tacoma and anticipate the arrival of the newest addition to their ball club. Outfielder Heliot Ramos, the No.3-ranked prospect in the Giants' organization, is set to join Sacramento after being promoted from Double-A Richmond. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez will make another rehab start for the River Cats while the Rainiers are scheduled to send righty Penn Murfee to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Joey Bart launched a two-run homer - his ninth of the season - to give the River Cats a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Robinson's spectacular diving catch in Monday night's contest made it to SportsCenter's Top-10, coming in at No. 1 on the list.

