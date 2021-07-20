OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 20, 2021

Reno Aces (41-24) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-31)

Game #66 of 130/Home #30 of 65

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Josh Green (6-2, 6.00) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (3-3, 5.70)

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Reno Aces wrap up their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Triple-A West-leading Aces have a 3-2 lead in the series after handing the Dodgers their third loss in four games last night...Since May 25, the Dodgers (30-18) and the Aces (29-19) have the top two records in Triple-A West...The Dodgers embark on the second half of their 2021 schedule tonight after going 34-31 through the first 65 games.

Last Game: A four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the Oklahoma City Dodgers to put the tying runs on base, but they were unable to complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Reno Aces Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 7-1, in the ninth inning, the Dodgers drew a one-out walk and collected a single before Carlos Asuaje laced a RBI double. A wild pitch allowed another OKC run to score before a RBI groundout by Luke Raley. Keibert Ruiz notched a RBI sigle and Sheldon Neuse drew a walk to put the tying runs on base with two out, but Reno closer Miguel Aguilar struck out Steven Souza Jr. to end the game. The Aces built a 3-0 lead while holding the Dodgers to one hit through six innings. Matt Davidson hit a solo homer for the Dodgers in the seventh inning, but Reno scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-1 lead before OKC's late rally.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (3-3) is scheduled to make his 14th appearance of the season tonight...In his most recent outing during the current series opener July 15, he followed Josiah Gray and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and one walk, helping the Dodgers maintain a lead between the sixth and eighth innings...In his last start July 9 in El Paso, he only lasted one-plus inning after allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits with four walks and one strikeout...Ramírez was named league Pitcher of the Month for June after going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts. He allowed 20 hits and struck out 27 over 26.0 innings while holding opponents to a .213 batting average. Ramírez led the league in ERA and opponent average while he tied for the best WHIP (1.12). He also ranked third in strikeouts and innings...Ramírez's 62 strikeouts are tied for third-most in Triple-A West, while his .271 AVG is seventh...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011.

Against the Aces: 2021: 2-3 2019: 2-2 All-time: 27-22 At OKC: 19-10 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first and only series of 2021...The Aces pace Triple-A West with 475 runs scored, 682 hits and 115 home runs, along with a .374 OBP, .516 SLG and .890 OPS. They average 7.3 runs and 10.5 hits per game...The teams last met Aug. 10-13, 2019 in OKC and split the four-game series, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings. OKC outscored the Aces, 25-24, with the Aces hitting 11 homers over the four games against OKC's five - each hit by a different Dodgers player...OKC is 11-14 against the Aces during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). The Dodgers last won a series against the Aces in 2015 at home, and since then, Reno has won two series and the teams have split the other two series...OKC is 19-10 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-2 in their first six series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. OKC went 13-3 against the Aces during their first four series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but are now 6-7 in the three most recent home series between the teams. Tonight Reno looks for its first-ever series win in Bricktown.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson hit his 10th homer in the last 15 games and his 12th homer in the last 21 games Monday night, sending a ball onto the Budweiser Deck in left field in the seventh inning for OKC's first run of the night. He has hit homers in back-to-back games for the fourth time in the last 15 contests and now leads OKC with 14 homers this season...Over his last 15 games, Davidson is batting .309 (17-for-55) with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. Since June 29, his 10 homers and .927 SLG lead all Triple-A players, while his 1.308 OPS, 14 extra-base hits and 51 total bases are second and his 23 RBI are third-most in Triple-A. The home run total is also tied for the most by any player across the Minors during that span.

DJ's Spinning the Hits: After starting 0-for-3 Monday, DJ Peters roped a single in the bottom of the ninth inning as part of the Dodgers' rally to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since his career-high streak of 16 consecutive games with a hit July 20-Aug. 5, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Over the current 11-game hitting streak, Peters is 17-for-46 (.370) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI, five runs scored and has two four-hit games...He paces the Dodgers with 18 hits in 16 July games, including four doubles, one triple and two homers...Peters has joined Andy Burns (10 games) and Rangel Ravelo (13 games) among the OKC players to record a double-digit hitting streak this season.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have now homered in six straight games and in 10 of the last 11 games (18 HR). They have 23 homers over their 17 games in July so far and are in the middle of their longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since a season-best 10-game streak June 13-24...On the other hand, OKC has allowed a homer in five consecutive games for the first time since a six-game stretch May 27-June 1 in El Paso, and it's the first time they've allowed a homer in five straight home games this season. With one game still remaining in their current series, the eight homers by Reno are already the most hit by an opponent at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during a series this season...Even with the recent bump, the Dodgers have allowed 36 homers over the last 41 games - fewest in Triple-A West by 15 since June 3. The 78 homers allowed by the Dodgers overall this season are second-fewest in Triple-A West and just one more than Sugar Land (77 HR).

Ruiz Continues Rolling: Keibert Ruiz went 2-for-5 Monday, recording his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the season. He's now reached base in 16 of his last 17 starts, going 23-for-70 (.329) with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI. Ruiz is second among Dodgers players with 50 hits, 12 homers, 13 doubles and 35 RBI. Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit a career-high 13 homers and 13 doubles in 205 total plate appearances (51 games). In his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit six homers and nine doubles over 350 plate appearances (85 games) with OKC and Double-A Tulsa.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo drew two walks and scored a run last night, as he has now reached base safely in eight straight games. His season-best five-game hitting streak came to an end Monday, but over the last eight games, Tsutsugo is 8-for-25 (.320) with a double, two homers, six RBI and seven runs scored. He's posted a .452 OBP (OB 14/31 PA) over the eight games and has drawn five walks against three strikeouts...Tsutsugo is 8-for-21 over the last seven games after going 8-for-67 over his first 17 games with OKC.

Getting Neuse: Sheldon Neuse broke up Reno's no-hit bid with a two-out single in the sixth inning and extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. He also walked twice, reaching base in each of his final three plate appearances. During his current streak, Neuse is 12-for-33 (.364) with a double, homer, four RBI and eight runs scored...Neuse's 41 hits in 37 games rank fourth-most among OKC players overall this season and his 37 hits and 21 runs scored since June 12 lead the Dodgers, while his 23 RBI during the stretch are second-most on the team.

Not So Lucky Sevens: Reno's Triple-A West-leading offense scored at least seven runs for a third straight game against the Dodgers Monday, becoming just the second opponent to do so against OKC this season and first since May 22-24 at Albuquerque. This is the first time the Dodgers have allowed at least seven runs in three straight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Aug. 20-26, 2019, when Nashville scored 13 runs Aug. 20 and seven runs Aug. 21 before Iowa scored seven runs in OKC's next home game Aug. 26. The last opponent to score at least seven runs in three straight games in Bricktown during a single series was Round Rock May 1-2, 2019 when the Express scored 12 runs in the first game of a May 1 doubleheader, followed by nine runs scored in the second game. The following day, the Express scored 10 runs...Reno has scored 24 runs and compiled 33 hits over the last three games, as the Aces have batted .311 (33x107), including .343 (12x35) with runners in scoring position. In the seventh inning and later during the three-game stretch, the Aces have batted .381 (16x42) while scoring 12 runs. And during the entire series, the Aces have batted .338 (22x65) in the seventh inning and later, scoring 16 of their 31 total runs.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won five of their last six series finales. They are 1-2 in a series finale when aiming for a series split, with all three instances taking place at home...Through 17 games in July, the Dodgers are now 8-9. They've suffered more losses already this month than they did all of June across 25 games (17-8)...After walking 21 batters over the previous three games, the Dodgers issued just one walk last night and none over the final eight innings. It's the sixth time in the last nine games with two or fewer walks...The Dodgers are 5-10 over their last 15 home games...Reliever Justin Bruihl pitched a scoreless and hitless sixth inning last night and has not allowed an earned run in six straight appearances (7.1 IP). During the stretch he has allowed eight hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Triple-A West League Stories from July 20, 2021

