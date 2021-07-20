Comeback Cut Short

July 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







A four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the Oklahoma City Dodgers to put the tying runs on base, but they were unable to complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Reno Aces Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 7-1, the Dodgers drew a one-out walk and collected a single before Carlos Asuaje connected on a RBI double in the ninth inning. A wild pitch allowed another OKC run to score before a RBI groundout by Luke Raley followed by a RBI single by Keibert Ruiz. The Dodgers (34-31) put the tying runs on base with two out, but Reno pitcher Miguel Aguilar struck out Steven Souza Jr. to end the game. The Aces (41-24) built a 3-0 lead while holding the Dodgers to one hit through six innings. Matt Davidson hit a solo homer for the Dodgers in the seventh inning, but Reno scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-1 lead before OKC's late rally.

Of Note:

-Matt Davidson hit his 10th homer in the last 15 games and his 12th homer in the last 21 games, sending a ball onto the Budweiser Deck in left field in the seventh inning for OKC's first run of the night. Davidson leads the Dodgers with 14 homers this season and over his last 15 games is batting, .309 (17-for-55) with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. He entered the game leading all Triple-A players with nine homers and a .922 SLG since June 29.

-The Dodgers have now homered in six straight games and in 10 of the last 11 games (18 HR). It is their longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since a 10-game stretch June 13-24...On the other hand, OKC has allowed a homer in five consecutive games for the first time since a six-game stretch May 27-June 1 in El Paso. The eight homers by Reno are already the most hit by an opponent at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during a series this season.

-Reno took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series between the teams and handed the Dodgers their third loss in four games after a stretch in which OKC won five of six games.

-The Triple-A West's leading offense scored at least seven runs for a third straight game against the Dodgers Monday, becoming just the second opponent to do so against OKC this season and first since May 22-24 at Albuquerque. Reno has scored 24 runs over the last three games and compiled 33 hits. Albuquerque scored 27 runs on 33 hits against the Dodgers over that three-game span in May.

-Sheldon Neuse collected the Dodgers' first hit of the night Monday in the sixth inning and extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games and also walked twice. During his streak he is 12-for-33 (.364) with a double, homer, four RBI and eight runs scored.

-After starting 0-for-3 Monday, DJ Peters hit a single in the bottom of the ninth inning as part of the Dodgers' rally to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and he also scored a run. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since his career-high streak of 16 consecutive games with a hit July 20-Aug. 5, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Over his current 11-game hitting streak, Peters is 17-for-46 with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored.

-Keibert Ruiz led the Dodgers with two hits Monday and has now reached base in 16 of his last 17 starts, going 23-for-70 (.329) with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs scored and 15 RBI.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.