Aces to Host PLAY BALL Initiative with Mayor Schieve on Sunday, July 25

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and Mayor Hillary Schieve will partner for the PLAY BALL Initiative and National Baseball Day prior to the club's July 25 game against the Round Rock Express, beginning 90 minutes prior to first pitch. Mayor Schieve will also be in attendance.

PLAY BALL is a partnership between Major League Baseball and the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where Mayor Schieve was recently elected Second Vice President. MLB's initiative demonstrates the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity and fun with friends all while encouraging young people and communities to engage in the game of baseball at its most basic levels.

"The Reno Aces have been an integral part of the Biggest Little City community for more than a decade," Reno Mayor Schieve said. "For the past few years, I've been partnering with the Aces on the U.S. Conference of Mayors Play Ball initiative, and each year it gets bigger and better."

Kids of all ages with a ticket to the game are welcome to participate on the field at Greater Nevada Field before gates open, engaging in a short baseball clinic dedicated to skill development, social interaction, team building and learning basic fundamentals.

Participants will be able to enhance their hitting, fielding and running abilities through the classic tee work, in-field work and baserunning games.

"I encourage our local families to come out to Greater Nevada Field on July 25th for a fun day at the ballpark," Mayor Schieve added. "We have one of the best Triple-A stadiums in the nation, and this is a unique opportunity for fans to get on the field."

Any attendee will be eligible for a complimentary shirt on a first-come, first-serve basis for their participation with the Reno Aces and the Mayor's office.

For more information, please visit RenoAces.com or contact the Aces at (775) 334-4700.

