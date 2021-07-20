Upton Homers in First Game of Rehab Assignment

Tacoma used the long ball, as they hit five home runs en route to a 12-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Monday night. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Angels outfielder Justin Upton began his injury rehab assignment by hammering the first pitch of the game over the left wall. Tacoma grabbed the lead with five runs in the fifth and added five more in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Packy Naughton (2-2) lasted just four and two-third innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Upton ended up going 1 for 3 with one walk in the first game of his rehab assignment. Jo Adell had one hit and drove in the other Bees' run with a ground out in the eighth inning. Michael Stefanic singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to ten games.

