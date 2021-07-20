Solomon Deals Again as Skeeters Take Down Isotopes

(ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico) - Behind a strong effort from Peter Solomon, the Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-5 on Monday night at Isotopes Park.

Solomon produced his second straight fine outing. He matched his season-high of nine strikeouts while allowing just one run on one hit through six innings of work. Over his last two starts, Solomon has allowed just two hits and two runs through 13 innings, also striking out 17 batters. Solomon received the winning decision, moving to 4-0 on the year.

Albuquerque right-hander Brandon Gold had yet to allow a hit through four innings before JJ Matijevic led off the fifth inning with an opposite-field homer. It was his fifth since joining the Skeeters and 14th overall this year.

Alex De Goti gave the Skeeters the lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single and Colton Shaver followed him with a mammoth two-run homer to left field, his fifth since re-joining the Skeeters.

The Skeeters added another pair in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout from Jose Siri and bases-loaded walk from De Goti.

Albuquerque scored its first run of the night on a sacrifice fly from Connor Joe in the fourth inning. It scored two more in the eighth on an RBI groundout from Rio Ruiz and sacrifice fly from Ryan Vilade. Taylor Motter and Greg Bird added solo home runs in the ninth inning.

The Skeeters and Isotopes finish out their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, with Nivaldo Rodriguez facing off against Frank Duncan.

