Chihuahuas Individual Game Tickets for the Triple-A Final Stretch on Sale Friday

July 20, 2021







EL PASO - Chihuahuas individual game tickets for the extended Triple-A Final Stretch, September 23-27 versus Sugar Land (Houston Astros affiliate), will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. online at epchihuahuas.com.

Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. Tickets start at $5.

The announcement comes a week after Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball announced the Triple-A Final Stretch schedule, extending the Chihuahuas season into October. In addition to the final homestand, the Chihuahuas will close the season with five games at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) September 29-October 3.

Partial Season Seat Members and Full Season Seat Members will receive a presale opportunity to purchase tickets beginning today, Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Group leaders will enjoy the presale opportunity on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. and Chihuahuas Insiders will receive the same benefit at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early to take advantage of savings over day of game pricing.

The Chihuahuas return home Thursday, July 22 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) in a six-game series. The homestand includes $2 beer, drink, and food specials on Thursday, a Ladies Night clear purse giveaway on Friday with $4 wine specials, and a Christmas in July Fireworks Spectacular and Ugly Christmas Sweater jersey auction on Saturday.

The series concludes with Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence, Military Monday presented by Prudential, and Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods. Tuesday is also Margaritas Night presented by Pepsi with the Chihuahuas wearing the Margaritas uniform.

The Durango Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and is closed Saturdays and Sundays except for gamedays. Fans can purchase individual game tickets at anytime at epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas final stretch home schedule follows.

CHIHUAHUAS FINAL STRETCH HOME SCHEDULE

September 23 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 24 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 25 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 7:05 p.m.

September 26 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 6:05 p.m.

September 27 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 12:05 p.m.

