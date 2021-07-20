Round Rock Closes out Series in Sacramento with 8-4 Victory

SACRAMENTO, California - The Round Rock Express (33-33) wrapped up its six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats (27-38) with an 8-4 win in Tuesday's series finale at Sutter Health Park. C Yohel Pozo launched two home runs in the contest, contributing to Round Rock's 18 total hits.

Round Rock reliever RHP Jake Lemoine (5-2, 3.34) got the win with a scoreless 1.0-inning outing in which he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one. Sacramento reliever RHP Sam Wolff (0-1, 2.89) was tagged with a blown-save loss after allowing three Express runs to cross on four hits during his 0.2 innings on the mound.

1B Curtis Terry put Round Rock ahead 1-0 in the second inning after being hit by a pitch to reach first base. The first baseman advanced to second then third on back-to-back singles from 3B Charles Leblanc and DH Trace Loehr before scoring as SS Ryan Dorow grounded into a double play.

Sacramento took its first lead of the day when C Joey Bart hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, bringing home SS Mauricio Dubón, who had hit a two-out single in the previous at-bat, for a 2-1 advantage.

Both sides added to their totals in the fifth as Pozo hit a leadoff home run for the Express to tie the game at 2-2. The River Cats scored two in the bottom of the frame, regaining a 4-2 lead as DH Chadwick Tromp worked a one-out walk before a Mitchell Tolman double put both runners in scoring position. A base hit from CF Braden Bishop sent both Tromp and Tolman home for Sacramento.

Round Rock took over in the sixth inning as Pozo sent his second hit of the day out of the park, adding three runs for a 5-4 Express lead. LF Delino DeShields and 2B Yonny Hernandez knocked back-to-back base hits before crossing home plate thanks to Pozo's home run.

The Express didn't stop there as they plated three insurance runs in the eighth. DeShields and Hernandez found themselves on base again after starting the inning with a single and being hit by a pitch, respectively. Following a fly out and strikeout, CF Carl Chester tallied his second home run of the series to clear the bases and increase Round Rock's lead to the eventually 8-4 final.

Each E-Train batter recorded at least one hit on the day and six tallied two or more, including Pozo, who finished with four. Starter LHP Brock Burke threw for 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while tying his season high seven strikeouts. All four relief pitchers combined for 4.1 scoreless innings that saw just three Sacramento hits, two walks and five punchouts.

Round Rock continues its road trip, starting a six-game series against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field. Express LHP Wes Benjamin (1-2, 7.77) is scheduled for the series-opening start against an Aces pitcher to be announced. First pitch is set for 8:35 p.m. CT.

