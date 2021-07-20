Aces Events to Host Movie Night at Greater Nevada Field on August 20

RENO, Nev. - Aces Events has announced it will show "The Sandlot' at its first installment of Movie Night at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, Aug. 20.

With the Reno Aces on the road for a series against the Salt Lake Bees, the stadium will welcome fans to watch its feature film on the big screen in left field with all tickets costing just $5 per person. All tickets are general admission and will be located in the reserved seating sections (chairback seats). Seating is first-come, first-serve when gates open.

"Our goal is to bring families together for a family-friendly experience throughout the season - this is another way we're doing that," Aces Chief Operating Officer Doug Raftery said. "There is no better way to enjoy one of the best baseball movies of all time other than watching it on the Greater Nevada Field jumbotron on a Friday night."

Gates for this family-friendly event will open at 7:00 p.m., with the movie slated to start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open for all attendees before and during the movie.

For more information on Movie Night at Greater Nevada Field, please visit greaternevadafield.com.

