Late-Inning Heroics Lift Express over River Cats on Monday

July 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







SACRAMENTO, California - The Round Rock Express (32-33) secured the series win over the Sacramento River Cats (27-37) thanks to late-inning scoring on Monday night at Sutter Health Park. 1B Curtis Terry's second home run of the series tied the contest in the eighth, setting the Express up for the eventual 7-5 victory.

Round Rock RHP Joe Gatto (1-2, 4.70) earned his first win of the season with a 3.0-inning relief performance that saw two runs on two hits with three strikeouts. Sacramento RHP Silvino Bracho (0-2, 5.68) finished with a blown-save loss after striking out one batter while allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits in his 2.0 innings of relief.

Round Rock scored the first run of the contest in the third frame as SS Ryan Dorow worked a two-out walk before advancing to second base on a Sacramento error then scoring thanks to a Yonny Hernandez single. The River Cats tied things up at 1-1 in the fourth when 1B Joe McCarthy scored on a single from LF Arismendy Alcántara after reaching on a double.

DeShields rounded the bases in the top of the fifth on a walk and two wild pitches, but the 2-1 Express lead didn't hold as the River Cats plated two in the bottom of the frame to take over 3-2. A leadoff single from 2B Peter Maris created an early opportunity for Sacramento. Maris moved to second on a wild pitch before coming all the way home thanks to a Braden Bishop triple. Bishop then crossed home on a double from McCarthy.

CF Leody Taveras scored for Round Rock in the sixth frame to tie the contest at 3-3. After reaching on a Sacramento fielding error, the outfielder found home on a double from Terry. The River Cats quickly regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Maris launched a two-run home run to center field, bringing teammate DH Bryce Johnson in with him for a 5-3 advantage.

Round Rock hit a two-run homer of its own in the eighth for the third tie of the night at 5-5. Taveras knocked his second single of the contest before scoring thanks to Terry's dinger.

The two teams remained knotted heading into the ninth, but the Express capitalized on its momentum to score two more runs. DeShields hit a two-out double then scored as Hernandez reached second on a missed catch error by the River Cats. Hernandez tallied the insurance run, racing home on a single from DH Yohel Pozo for a 7-5 lead.

RHP Jimmy Herget earned the save for Round Rock after keeping Sacramento off the board in the bottom of the ninth inning with a one-walk performance.

Round Rock and Sacramento face off in the series finale at Sutter Health Park on Tuesday. Express LHP Brock Burke (0-4, 6.80) is set to start against River Cats RHP Matt Frisbee (1-5, 8.31). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CT.

