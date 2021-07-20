Aces Notes

First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 5:05 p.m. PT

"Let's Get in Formation":

Aces' starter Humberto Mejia dazzled with a near-no-hitter in Reno's 7-5 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday.

The Aces' right-hander dismantled the Dodgers' lineup and took a no-no into the sixth inning, retiring 14 of the first 17 batters he faced before giving up his first base knock. Mejia tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out six in his fourth win with Reno.

Blake Lalli's squad moved to 10-2 in games its starting pitcher goes at least six innings.

The Aces have yet to lose a series this season, going 6-0-4 with the potential to win its seventh six-game slate tonight.

Ben DeLuzio put forth a 3-for-5 performance at the dish with an RBI and a run scored, recording his third contest with at least three base knocks this year.

"Irreplaceable":

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all eight of his save opportunities and allowing just one earned run on five hits for a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out 10 batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .172 against him.

Aguilar has yet to allow a hit with the bases loaded this season and has held his opponents to a .210 batting average with runners on base.

After picking up his 12th save in the team's July 16 contest with the Dodgers, Aguilar secured his 13th on July 19, halting Oklahoma City's four-run ninth with 0.2 innings of work and a strikeout.

The Aces' closer tied Bobby Korecky (2009) and Carlos Rosa for sixth all-time with 13 saves in a single campaign with his ninth-inning close out on Monday. Aguilar is two away from moving into a tie for fourth with Slivino Bracho (2016) and Jimmy Sherfy (2018) with 15 saves.

"Say My Name":

Henry Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .455/.538/.614 slash line while going 20-for-44 at the dish in 12 games. Of his 20 base knocks, 17 have been singles to along with a pair of home runs and a double.

The 29-year-old has also posted six multi-hit contests in his last eight games.

With his solo homer in the sixth inning against the Dodgers on Sunday, Ramos extended his hitting streak to eight. Over his eight-game stretch, the 29-year-old has gone 15-for-23 (.652) with six runs scored, four RBIs and five walks. Ramos has only struck out once in his last 28 plate appearances. In games Ramos registers at least two hits, the Aces hold a 10-7 record.

"I'm a Survivor, I'm Not Gon' Give Up":

Aside from Ramos' seven hits through the first four games against Oklahoma City, Drew Ellis, Nick Heath, Jose Herrera and Ben DeLuzio have racked up five hits apiece while combining for 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

Reno's bullpen has been solid through its 17 innings of work, allowing just six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out a combined 19 batters.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has boasted a third-best ERA of 5.13 in Triple-A West while opponents are hitting just .263 against them.

Despite giving up his first earned run of the season on Friday, OKC's Kevin Quackenbush leads the MiLB with 14 saves this season and boasts a 0.36 ERA, 27 strikeouts and a .193 opposing batting average in 25 appearances.

"Pray You Catch Me":

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .316 batting average, 186 runs, 244 hits, 40 home runs and 43 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 186 tallies and .318 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 34 more runs than second-best Carolina with 152 and 32 points better than Quad City with a .286 mark.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .309 batting average, 188 runs scored and 275 hits.

In the seventh inning alone, the Aces have recorded a MiLB-best .312 and 83 hits to go along with a second-best 63 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed sole possession of the top spot in professional baseball with 48 runs scored in the ninth inning, surpassing the Houston Astros. Reno boasts a second-best .319 batting average, trailing only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.331).

Ellis' 19 doubles rank just behind his fellow corner infielder and league leader, Beer (23), good for fifth in Triple-A. The Aces' third baseman remains in a four-way tie for fourth in Triple-A West with 32 extra-base hits.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

