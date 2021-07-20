Late Rally Not Enough as Skeeters Down Isotopes

Skeeters 7 (37-27), Isotopes 5 (26-38) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Greg Bird and Taylor Motter connected on back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning, but the Isotopes rally fell short after bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth ... The home run for Bird was his 11th of the season while Motter's blast was his 15th and fifth in his last 10 at bats.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Brandon Gold (2-6, 6.13) took the loss but pitched well. The right-hander did not allow a hit through the game's first four innings. Gold ultimately allowed four runs over 6.2 innings, walking one and striking out six ... Out of the bullpen, Jesus Tinoco allowed one run in 0.1 inning, Jake Bird allowed two over 0.1 and Nelson Gonzalez tossed 1.2 scoreless frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: Monday marked the 11th consecutive game the Isotopes have gone without committing an error, the longest stretch since Albuquerque went errorless in 13 straight in June 2016.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters wrap up their six-game series on Tuesday when Frank Duncan (2-0, 3.00) takes the hill for Albuquerque. First pitch in the series finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

