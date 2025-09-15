Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Tacoma

Published on September 15, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #13

September 9-14

Tacoma 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 1

WP: Shaun Anderson (4 - 7) LP: Blas Castaño (8 - 5)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, scoring first in the second inning and breaking the game open with a three-run fourth. Tacoma managed just one run coming in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Samad Taylor. Starter Shaun Anderson pitched seven strong innings, allowing only one run, while Jared Southard and Chase Silseth closed out the game giving the Bees a win in the opener 6-1 over the Rainiers.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 4

WP: Dakota Hudson (7 - 7) LP: Michael Mariot (3 - 3)

Salt Lake beat Tacoma 8-4 after a big fifth inning rally. Tacoma took early 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but the Bees erupted for five runs in the fifth behind doubles from Cavan Biggio, Tucker Flint, and Nelson Rada, plus a two-run homer from Ben Gamel. Cade Marlowe had three hits, including a solo homer in the sixth, to keep Tacoma close, but Salt Lake added two more runs late on a Niko Kavadas sacrifice fly and a Biggio RBI single. The bullpen closed the door, with Connor Brogdon, Victor Gonzalez, and Sam Bachman combining for no runs and only one hit allowed over 2.1 innings to help secure the 8-4 win.

Game 3 - Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 4

WP: Nick Anderson (2 - 1) LP: Sandy Gaston (0 - 1) SV: Troy Taylor (7)

Tacoma outlasted Salt Lake 7-4 in game three of the series. The Rainiers struck first on Samad Taylor's RBI double, but the Bees answered with runs in the third and fourth for a 2-1 lead. Tacoma jumped back ahead in the fifth on Ben Williamson's two-run homer. After Niko Kavadas tied it with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, Leody Taveras swung momentum with a solo homer in the seventh and later a two-run single in the eighth. Chad Wallach blasted the furthest home run at The Ballpark at America First Square this season with a 486-foot homer to pull Salt Lake within two, but Jack López added insurance in the ninth as Tacoma secured its first win of the series.

Game 4 - Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 5

WP: Domingo Gonzalez (1 - 0) LP: Brett Kerry (7 - 9)

Tacoma stormed ahead with a six-run first inning, highlighted by RBI hits from five different players while sending 10 to the plate. Salt Lake cut the deficit to 6-4 in the third on a Chad Stevens two-run double and Denzer Guzman's two-run single, but the Rainiers quickly regained control. Ben Williamson's two-run triple in the fourth and solo homers from Blake Hunt and Cade Marlowe stretched Tacoma's lead to 10-4. Ben Gamel's late solo shot was the Bees only offense after the third inning, as Tacoma secured a 10-5 win to even the series.

Game 5 - Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 5

WP: Josh Fleming (5 - 5) LP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 6)

Tacoma opened with two runs in the first, but Salt Lake quickly answered with four, highlighted by Matthew Lugo's two-run homer. Leody Taveras tied it with a two-run shot in the fourth, and the Rainiers regained the lead in the sixth on RBI hits from Ben Williamson and Spencer Packard. Zach Humphreys cut it to 6-5 with a solo homer, but Tacoma pulled away with runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth--capped by Taveras' second RBI. Austin Kitchen and Troy Taylor shut the door, securing the Rainiers 9-5 win.

Game 6 - Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 8

WP: Joe Jacques (3 - 1) LP: Shaun Anderson (4 - 8)

Tacoma built an early 5-0 lead and blew the game open in the fifth on Jack López's grand slam which put the Rainiers ahead 10-2. Salt Lake battled back with runs in the middle innings, highlighted by multi-hit efforts from Ben Gobbel and Matthew Lugo, along with Yolmer Sánchez's 100th hit of the season, trimming the deficit to 10-8. But the Rainiers sealed it with a five-run ninth capped by Cade Marlowe's three-run homer, handing the Bees a 15-8 loss in their home finale.

Notable Performers

Carter Kieboom - 9-for-23 (.348), 3 R, 2 RBI, .723 OPS

Nelson Rada - 8-for-23 (.348), 2 2B, 6 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, .842 OPS

Tucker Flint - 6-for-17 (.353), 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB, .862 OPS

Chad Stevens - 5-for-17 (.294), 2 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, .780 OPS

Ben Gobbel - 3-for-7 (.429), 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1.071 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 3-for-9 (.333), HR, 4 RBI, R, 1.067 OPS

Shaun Anderson - 2 GS, 1-1, 4.91 ERA, 11.0 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Dakota Hudson - 1 GS, W, 6.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Dylan Phillips - 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Jose Quijada - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H,0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Chase Silseth - 1.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake at Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 16 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Wednesday, September 17 - 7:35 p.m. MST

Thursday, September 18 - 8:05 p.m. MST

Friday, September 19 - 8:05 p.m. MST

Saturday, September 20 - 8:05 p.m. MST

Sunday, September 21 - 1:05 p.m. MST







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.