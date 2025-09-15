Marlowe Mashes his Way to PCL Player of the Week

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers hit their way to a series victory over Salt Lake last week, with Cade Marlowe leading the way. Marlowe's efforts were recognized by the league, as he was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for September 9-14 on Monday.

Marlowe, 28, hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. He led all qualified hitters last week in batting average and with his 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league. His .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage. Marlowe also went 4-for-4 with two outs at Salt Lake, one of just two PCL hitters (with at least two plate appearances) to have a 1.000 batting average with two outs. Two of Marlowe's four home runs came with two outs in the inning, one of two PCL hitters with multiple home runs with two outs last week, joined by fellow Rainier Leody Taveras.

Since he was activated from the Injured List on July 22, Marlowe is hitting .331 (45-for-136) with 12 doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI and 11 steals, sporting a .922 OPS. In that time, Marlowe's 12 doubles are tied for the fifth-most in the PCL and his .331 batting average is the eighth-best in the league.

Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors, joining Dominic Canzone (April 29-May 4), Cole Young (May 6-11) and Tyler Locklear (July 22-27). The Rainiers have also added two Pitcher of the Week awards to the mantle this year, with Logan Evans (April 8-13) and Casey Lawrence (July 22-27), as well as Tyler Locklear's Player of the Month honors in July. Tacoma's four Player of the Week winners this season are the most they've collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

The Rainiers return home Tuesday, September 16, to open a six-game series against Oklahoma City to close out the 2025 regular season, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 PM. The Rainiers need just one win this week to clinch a spot in the 2025 Pacific Coast League Championship Series.







