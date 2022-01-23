Power Play Lifts Reign over Tucson as Frk Stays Hot

A perfect power play performance led the Ontario Reign (20-6-3-2) past the Tucson Roadrunners (12-16-2-1) 6-5 on a high scoring afternoon Sunday at Toyota Arena. The Reign secured their 20th win of the season and earned a weekend sweep of Tucson with wins on consecutive days in Ontario.

After scoring a hat trick on Saturday, forward Martin Frk posted four points in Sunday's victory with a goal and three assists. In addition, forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice for the Reign, while Brayden Burke netted a goal and an assist and both TJ Tynan and Gabriel Vilardi each posted a pair of helpers.

Date: January 23, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

TUC 2 1 2 5

ONT 2 3 1 6

Shots PP

TUC 33 3/7

ONT 25 3/3

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

3. Brayden Burke (ONT)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Ivan Prosvetov

Next Game: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at San Jose | 10:00 AM PST | SAP Center

