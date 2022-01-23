Power Play Lifts Reign over Tucson as Frk Stays Hot
January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A perfect power play performance led the Ontario Reign (20-6-3-2) past the Tucson Roadrunners (12-16-2-1) 6-5 on a high scoring afternoon Sunday at Toyota Arena. The Reign secured their 20th win of the season and earned a weekend sweep of Tucson with wins on consecutive days in Ontario.
After scoring a hat trick on Saturday, forward Martin Frk posted four points in Sunday's victory with a goal and three assists. In addition, forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice for the Reign, while Brayden Burke netted a goal and an assist and both TJ Tynan and Gabriel Vilardi each posted a pair of helpers.
Date: January 23, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
TUC 2 1 2 5
ONT 2 3 1 6
Shots PP
TUC 33 3/7
ONT 25 3/3
Three Stars -
1. Martin Frk (ONT)
2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
3. Brayden Burke (ONT)
W: Jacob Ingham
L: Ivan Prosvetov
Next Game: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at San Jose | 10:00 AM PST | SAP Center
