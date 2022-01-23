Abbotsford Stops Gulls, 5-3

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3 tonight at Abbotsford Centre, ending the Gulls win streak at three games. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned standings points in five of their last seven contests (4-2-1-0).

Lucas Elvenes recorded his second consecutive three-point game (1-2=3) to extend his point streak into a third game and has collected points in four of his five games with San Diego (2-6=8) since being claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 12.

Kodie Curran scored his first goal of the season at 13:38 of the first period. Axel Andersson earned an assist on the play for points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Alex Limoges tallied his seventh goal of the campaign on the power play at 14:44 of the third period, marking his third goal over his last four games. Brent Gates Jr. collected his fourth assist of the season on the play and has points in consecutive games (1-1=2).

Francis Marotte made 27 saves in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their four-game road trip and weekend back-to-back with the Abbotsford Canucks tomorrow, Jan. 23 at Abbotsford Centre (4 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob

On the team playing with a shortened bench for another game:

It's definitely different, but we talked about that. For us, we need to stick together. That's first and foremost. It's not about the extraordinary plays, it's the small plays and you add them up. You get in the game and...I don't agree with you, I don't think the second was that bad, maybe the end there when we had a few lapses along the wall. But other than that, after that fluky first goal we got our legs under us and we battled really hard. Discipline was definitely an issue. I think that played against us, but we deserved better tonight.

On the penalty kill:

Yeah, they gave us energy, but at the same time they're taking so much energy from some of the guys. When one of your best penalty killers, he's gone for 10 minutes...you know, we get another one with the goalie where we were in a position to have a primary scoring chance. So as much as the PK did well, they also took a lot of energy from our guys. It's definitely not positive in that sense.

On Lucas Elvenes:

He's getting better. He's understanding the concept. He's harder in his battle and he's getting rewarded. It's fun to see. He's been big for us. It's not only the points he gets, but the way he gets them. We're happy.

On the quick turnaround for tomorrow's game:

You said it. You get your liquid, you get your food, you get your rest and then you go back at it. Like I told them, it's a bit of a messy situation where we're short bodies. But that's how it is. There's kids back home that don't even get a chance to play. So, we need to embrace that challenge and show up tomorrow.

Lucas Elvenes

On if playing with a shortened lineup affects the team's ability to execute its ideal game:

Of course it's a tough game. We were playing against a good team too, but there is no excuse. We still played a good game. Of course, bodies are getting tired in the third and that stuff, but they got kind of lucky goals that went in on our mistakes and all that stuff. We have a new game tomorrow and looking forward to playing that game.

On if Abbotsford's chances primarily came from the Gulls' mistakes:

Yeah, for sure. I think we had a lot of opportunities. We've just got to score on them. Knowing our mistakes, being better on the forecheck like we've been in the past on the road trip. If we do that, we have a good chance of winning.

On the key to his success since joining the Gulls:

I just think I needed a change in my hockey. I think I needed a new coach, new team, a new, fresh start and it's not only me that's doing it. It's my teammates that's helping me. I'm happy I'm producing a lot, but at the end of the day, you want to win a game so that's the most important thing.

On his goal:

I was looking at the goalie the whole way. I saw he was laying down so I just wanted to get a better angle so I could get it upstairs.

On what breaking through on the power play does for the team's confidence:

A lot. Especially when we find ways to create, find ways to score and that's what we've been struggling with these couple of games and it's a good thing for us because it's not often the pk and the pp is up, the special teams are winning games for you. That's going to be good for us heading into tomorrow.

