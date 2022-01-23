Bears Sign Defenseman Greg DiTomaso
January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that they have signed defenseman Greg DiTomaso to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Bears have assigned DiTomaso to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.
DiTomaso, 25, joins the organization from Ryerson University. He played in seven USports games this season, registering six points (2g, 4a). In 2019-20, he was named the USports Defender of the Year and a First Team All-Star with Ryerson, compiling 26 points (6g, 20a) in 28 games. In 89 career games at Ryerson, he notched 68 points (14g, 54a) from the blue line.
Prior to USports action, the 6'1", 187-pound defender played 187 OHL games with Mississauga, Saginaw, and Barrie, collecting 54 points (9g, 45a).
The Bears return to action at 3 p.m. today versus the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. The game is sold out.
