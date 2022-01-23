Frk Lifts Reign with a Hat Trick

January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Behind the first hat trick of Martin Frk's AHL career, the Ontario Reign (19-6-3-2) tied a season high with seven goals to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (12-15-2-1) on Saturday night 7-3 in the opening game of a weekend series at Toyota Arena.

Both forward TJ Tynan and defender Jordan Spence each earned three assists in the victory for Ontario, while Austin Wagner posted a goal and an assist and Brayden Burke added two helpers. Goaltender Jacob Ingham stopped 25 shots to pick up his first AHL victory of the season for the Reign.

Date: January 22, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

TUC 0 2 1 3

ONT 3 3 1 7

Shots PP

TUC 28 0/3

ONT 30 2/2

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Jordan Spence (ONT)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Josef Korenar

Next Game: Sunday, January 23, 2022 vs. Tucson | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.