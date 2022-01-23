Frk Lifts Reign with a Hat Trick
January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Behind the first hat trick of Martin Frk's AHL career, the Ontario Reign (19-6-3-2) tied a season high with seven goals to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (12-15-2-1) on Saturday night 7-3 in the opening game of a weekend series at Toyota Arena.
Both forward TJ Tynan and defender Jordan Spence each earned three assists in the victory for Ontario, while Austin Wagner posted a goal and an assist and Brayden Burke added two helpers. Goaltender Jacob Ingham stopped 25 shots to pick up his first AHL victory of the season for the Reign.
Date: January 22, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
TUC 0 2 1 3
ONT 3 3 1 7
Shots PP
TUC 28 0/3
ONT 30 2/2
Three Stars -
1. Martin Frk (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Jordan Spence (ONT)
W: Jacob Ingham
L: Josef Korenar
Next Game: Sunday, January 23, 2022 vs. Tucson | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
