Late Tally Downs Bears on Sunday Afternoon

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears erased two separate one-goal deficits but fell by a 3-2 margin to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center. Joe Snively and Mike Vecchione both scored for the Chocolate and White. Snively's strike extended his home point streak to 13 consecutive games.

Tanner Fritz opened the scoring for Hartford at 7:08 of the 1st period with his fifth goal of the season. Ty Ronning and Austin Rueschhof earned the assists. Prior to intermission, Snively struck for his 13th goal of the campaign with a power play marker at 19:02. Shots after 20 minutes were 8-6 Hershey.

Jonny Brodzinski put the Wolf Pack in front by a 2-1 count at 5:36 of the middle stanza, but Hershey responded once more before the period's close. Vecchione converted a chance from in-tight at 17:16 to send a 2-2 game into the 3rd period. Shots after 40 minutes were 17-13 Hershey.

Late in regulation, Hartford scored the eventual game-winner with only 2:46 remaining. Justin Richards redirected a point shot from Tarmo Reunanen past Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale. Final shot totals were 26-19 Hershey. The Bears finished the night 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Tuesday, January 25 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

