Canucks Sign Goalie to ATO
January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed goalie Talor Joseph to an amateur try out agreement.
Joseph, 27, joins Abbotsford from Trinity Western University of USports, where he recorded one victory and a .876 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Through his nine appearances with the Spartans, the 6'1, 201-pound goaltender has gone 1-7-0 with a 5.55 GAA. Prior to joining the Spartans this season, the Sherwood Park, AB product appeared in 28 games across four seasons with Nipissing University of USports.
