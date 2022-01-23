Gulls Leave Abbotsford with a Loss

January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 4-2 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks tonight at Abbotsford Centre.

Morgan Adams-Moisan opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period with his first goal as a Gull. Jack Badini and Sean Josling collected assists on the play, Josling's helper marked his first AHL assist.

Brayden Tracey earned his team leading 16th assist and has four helpers over his last five games (0-4=4). Among AHL rookie leaders, Tracey ranks eighth in points (25), tied for 10th in goals (9) and tied for 11th in assists (16).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his fourth goal of the season, and fourth goal in his last six games (4-1=5), on the power play at 11:24 of the first period.

Kodie Curran registered an assist to match his career high for assists in a season (7) and now has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Francis Marotte made 36 saves in the setback.

The Gulls return home to host the Colorado Eagles Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Max Talbot

On the team's start:

Well, the start was obviously better than last night. So the guys responded. We challenged them a little bit about that and they showed up. We made a couple adjustments and, really, it was about the attitude the guys had and we're definitely happy with the way we came out of the gate.

On Morgan Adams-Moisan's scoring his first goal as a Gull:

That's the advantage when there's a couple guys missing, right? Is that a couple other players have a chance to have more ice time and play in different roles. You have to seize that opportunity and that's definitely what Morgy (Morgan Adams-Moisan) did tonight. So it was nice for the big man to get rewarded with a goal.

On what Abbotsford executed in the second period:

Well, they came harder at us, obviously. They made a push, which we expect. They did the same thing yesterday also. You know, they scored three goals in that period, which they deserve. That's what we challenged the guys a little bit tonight before the game. We were a little unsatisfied about the amount time that we were able to sustain that pressure. I didn't feel that we played a full game last night and today I think it happened again, so we'll revisit.

On the power play finding chemistry:

Chemistry on the power play creates itself with a little stability also and communication and be on the ice with the same guys. That's what a road trip like we're having right now gives us the opportunity to achieve, is to get on the same unit and work on chemistry. Because it's very important to know where the guys are at all times and feel and know who you got on your left, your right. I think the guys were really feeling it last night. They got a big goal on a backdoor play and today, again, they were able to score some goals. So, it's nice to see that and we'll keep working at it.

On having some time to rest before Wednesday's game:

Yeah it'll be a tough game Wednesday. We're going to fly back home tomorrow. Get some rest and then Tuesday... we have another big week ahead of us and it starts on Wednesday against Colorado and then we're going back on the road against Iowa. So there's no really time to rest up and relax too much, right? We'd rather just stay into the action, make adjustments and keep pushing the guys to get better every game.

Morgan Adams-Moisan

On his goal:

Badini dumped the puck and then we worked hard down low. Our line, that's our motto- play down low, play physical so we were able to do that and when he gave the puck to Joser (Josling), he was able to make a good shot almost crept in under his arm and I was able to tap it in. First one of the year just takes a couple of pounds off me, but it was fun.

On if he feels relieved after scoring his first goal:

For sure, because it's been close to 20 games now that I've been playing. Every player wants to get it out of the way, but I was happy that it happened o day and with my linemates. It was a blast today.

On how Abbotsford was able to take control of the game during the second period:

I mean, they've got a good team. However, we got off our game plans so just to play down low, physical. The whole team- we got away from our principles and that's how they were able to come in.

On Francis Marotte's excellent play tonight:

Without Frankie (Marotte) today, we would have lost way more than the score. He played a hell of a game, stood on his head and it's the kind of performance that's going to make him stay up here and he's doing really well right now for us.

On how returning home for the next game will benefit the team:

We were 10 and we were at nine forwards also with the five d (defensemen), but for sure it's shorthanded. However, it's not an excuse. We played really well with what we had and for sure coming back home, sleeping in our own houses, practicing at Pechanga, playing at our home barn also- that's going to be a lot of things. We are looking forward to it and of course, with the best fans in the league so we're just happy to be back.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.