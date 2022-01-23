Barracuda Jump out to Lead But Fall 4-3 in Bakersfield

January 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Bakersfield, CA - After a scoreless first period, the San Jose Barracuda (13-19-1-0) potted a pair of goals in the second to take a 2-0 lead but the Bakersfield Condors (14-8-3-3) would go on to score four straight to pick up a 4-3 win. With the victory, Bakersfield has now collected points in 11-consecutive games (8-0-2-1) and have won six in a row.

- John Leonard (6, 7) potted a pair of goals for his first two-goal game of his AHL career.

- Joachim Blichfeld netted his 13th goal of the year and now has goals in consecutive games.

- Veteran Condors forward Adam Cracknell (9) ripped in a power-play goal in the third period and now has five goals over his last three games.

- Condors forward James Hamblin (9) extending his goal streak to three games and now has four goals over the stretch.

- Highly touted Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway picked up a pair of assists in his pro debut.

- Condors d-man Vincent Desharnais (4) extended his point streak (2+3=5) to four games with a third-period goal.

- After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped three consecutive games and eight in a row at Bakersfield.

- Bakersfield put a season-high 46 shots on net in the win.

The Barracuda are back at home on Sun., Jan. 23 against the Bakersfield Condors at 5 p.m. for Pucks and Paws Day. For tickets and more information visit sjbarracuda.com. Sunday is also Hockey Fights Cancer Night as the team will be wearing speciality lavender colored jersey that will be auctioned off for charity.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.