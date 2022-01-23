Wolves Can't Track Down Moose

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Despite firing 18 more shots than the Manitoba Moose, the Chicago Wolves fell by a 3-1 count Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Forward David Cotton scored for the Wolves (24-7-3-1), who launched 41 shots compared to Manitoba's 23. But converted defenseman Nelson Nogier scored twice in the third period to make the difference.

The Wolves broke through for the game's first goal at 18:35 of the first. Three Wolves battled along the right half-wall to win a puck and spin it back to defenseman Josh Jacobs at the right point. Jacobs launched a slap shot that goaltender Philippe Desrosiers blocked, but the rebound went straight to Cotton in the slot and he knocked it home.

After the Wolves dominated the first 10 minutes of the second period - outshooting the Moose 8-0 while keeping the hosts hemmed in their own zone almost exclusively - Manitoba defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic intercepted a pass and snapped home the team's first shot of the period to make it 1-1 at 11:10.

The Moose (22-10-2-1) claimed their first lead 12:58 into the third on Nogier's first goal of the season. Goaltender Alex Lyon stopped Nogier's backhand from close range and tried to cover the puck with his glove in the crease to stop the action. Instead, Nogier's stick found the puck first and he tapped home the rebound for a 2-1 edge.

Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky removed Lyon with one minute left to get an extra attacker on the ice and Chicago placed its 40th and 41st shots on goal, but Nogier made the Wolves pay with an empty-net goal threaded from the defensive zone with 18 seconds to go.

Desrosiers (2-0-0) produced 40 saves to pick up the win while Lyon (10-3-2) rejected 20 of 22 shots.

The Wolves return home for three big home games, starting with a 7 p.m. Wednesday clash with the Texas Stars. The Wolves will wear Healthcare Heroes jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, at 7 p.m. Friday against Grand Rapids and 7 p.m. Saturday versus Rockford.

To learn how to bid on the Healthcare Heroes jerseys that will be auctioned to help Chicago Wolves Charities and three local health care-related charities - or how health care workers can receive two free tickets to a game this week - visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

MOOSE 3, WOLVES 1

Chicago 1 0 0 -- 1

Manitoba 0 1 2 -- 3

First Period-1, Chicago, Cotton 5 (Jacobs, Lodnia), 18:35.

Penalties-Gust, Chicago (tripping), 5:32; Marino, Chicago (slashing), 12:35.

Second Period-2, Manitoba, Kovacevic 7 (unassisted), 11:10.

Penalties-Lundmark, Manitoba (hooking), 5:15; Kovacevic, Manitoba (hooking), 11:52; Chisholm, Manitoba (delay of game), 19:48.

Third Period-3, Manitoba, Nogier 1 (Lynch), 12:58; 4, Manitoba, Nogier 2 (unassisted), 19:48 en.

Penalties-Chatfield, Chicago (high-sticking), 6:48; Oligny, Manitoba (roughing), 9:59; Cotton, Chicago (hooking), 14:01.

Shots on goal-Chicago 18-12-11-41; Manitoba 10-4-9-23. Power plays-Chicago 0-4; Manitoba 0-4. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (20-22); Manitoba, Desrosiers (40-41). Referees-Conor O'Donnell and Brett Roeland. Linesmen-Nick Grenier and Darrell Surminski.

