Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon against the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 3 P.M. The Hartford Wolf Pack are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers. The two teams rematch today after Hershey scored a 5-0 win last night. Tonight's game is sold out.

Hartford Wolf Pack (17-11-3-2) at Hershey Bears (19-11-3-2)

January 23, 2022 | 3 P.M. | Game #36 | GIANT Center

Referees: Justin Kea (#44), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons: Tommy George (#61), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears scored a 5-0 win in front of a sold out crowd of 10,514 last night at GIANT Center. The game was Hershey's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, and the club collected a world-record 52,341 stuffed animals for over 25 local organizations as part of the team's Hershey Bears Cars program. Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the teddy bear toss goal at 6:13 of the first period, and the forward added a pair of goals in the third period to complete a hat trick. Brian Pinho and Joe Snively also scored for Hershey, and Pheonix Copley finished with a 23-save shutout. Hershey outshot the Wolf Pack 36-23 on the night.

THE FLOW MAKES THEM FLY:

With three goals last night, forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby posted his first career AHL hat trick. It was Hershey's first hat trick since Joe Snively had a trio of goals versus Springfield on Nov. 7, 2021. Jonsson-Fjallby now has 13 goals through 27 games this season, surpassing his previous career-best of 12 goals posted in 61 games during his rookie campaign in 2019-20. He leads Hershey in goals, ranks second in power play goals (4), and is third on the team in points (24).

TRIO OF THREE-POINT PERFORMERS:

Three different Hershey Bears posted three-point performances last night. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's hat trick was his first three-point output this season. Joe Snively finished with a goal and two assists, collecting a trio of points for the fourth time this season. He extended his home scoring streak to 12 games. Garrett Pilon's three helpers marked his second three-point game this season. It was the third time he collected three assists in a single game in his AHL career.

STOPPED BY THE COPS:

Goaltender Pheonix Copley collected his second shutout of the season last night with his 23-save clean sheet. It was the 15th shutout of his AHL career, and his 11th as a member of the Bears. Copley improved his record to 10-7-2 on the season with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey only had to kill one penalty last night, marking a season low...Hershey defenseman Tobias Geisser has points in three of his past four games (1g, 3a)...Bears forward Shane Gersich has points in five of his past six games (4g, 2a)...Eddie Wittchow returned to Hershey's lineup last night. He returned for the first time since Dec. 19 when he suffered a lower-body injury versus Rochester.

