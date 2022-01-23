Rangers Assign Five to Wolf Pack from Taxi Squad

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Sunday that the club has assigned forwards Anthony Greco, Tim Gettinger, and Jonny Brodzinski and defensemen Zac Jones and Tarmo Reunanen to the Hartford Wolf Pack from the taxi squad.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.

Reunanen, selected in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, was previously recalled to the taxi squad by the Rangers on Saturday. In 21 games this season with the Wolf Pack, Reunanen has scored 13 points (1 g, 12 a). He is second on the club in points among defenseman this season, behind only Jones.

Greco, signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, was previously recalled by the club on Saturday. He has scored 24 points (8 g, 16 a) in 27 games with the Wolf Pack this season, including his 200th career AHL point last Wednesday night against the Toronto Marlies.

The native of Queens, New York, made his Rangers debut on January 13th, 2022, against the San Jose Sharks. It was his second career NHL appearance.

Brodzinski, signed by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, leads the Wolf Pack with 25 points (11 g, 14 a) on the season. His eleven goals are also the leading mark among Wolf Pack skaters. Over the course of two seasons with the organization, Brodzinski has appeared in 38 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 42 points (17 g, 25 a).

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has skated in three games this season with the Rangers. He made his season debut with the club on January 8th in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks. Over two seasons, Brodzinski has skated in eight games with the Rangers and scored one goal.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 17 points (8 g, 9 a) in 22 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has appeared in five games with the Rangers during in 2021-22, with his season debut coming back on January 2nd against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In all, Gettinger has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack return to action this afternoon when they conclude a back-to-back set in Hershey against the Bears. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. when they play host to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

